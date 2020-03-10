MILAN — The health emergency that spread in Milan dented the flow of visitors at TheOneMilano, which ran Feb. 20 to 23. Not only did the lack of Chinese, Japanese and South Korean visitors impact the trade show, but also the number of Italian buyers sharply dropped on the last day. TheOneMilano closed with the number of visitors decreasing 35 percent compared with 11,165 a year ago.

“This edition paid the price of the current situation, penalized by the sanitary emergency,” said the president of the exhibition Norberto Albertalli. “The Asiatic market has been strong for us in the last years” until most recently, he said. The COVID-19 outbreak affected the weekend of the trade show, which has historically been the most important, Albertalli said.