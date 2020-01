LONDON – The spread of the coronavirus and the rising death toll battered European luxury stocks in early afternoon trading on Monday, with Burberry down 4.1 percent; Moncler, 3.58 percent; LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton 3.41 percent, and Kering 3.7 percent.

On average, the European stock markets fell more than 2 percent, the steepest one-day fall in 2020 so far.