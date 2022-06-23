Skip to main content
Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna Sets Date for 2023 Edition

The 2023 edition is back to being in March after a change this past year.

cosmoprof
Jenny Fine of Beauty Inc. Courtesy image.

Following the success of the 2022 edition of Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the first in-person version since 2019, organizers have set March 16 to 20 for the 2023 edition.

The 2022 beauty trade show, which is the only industry event to convene both brands and manufacturers, ran from April 28 to May 2 — a change in the calendar timing due to a surge in the Omicron variant. The energy and excitement of the event were high and so was attendee optimism. The fair showcased more than 2,700 exhibitors from 70 countries. Thirty percent of the exhibitors were new to the event.

Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna is the premiere event spotlighting the latest in beauty packaging innovation and design. Key trends that have emerged include a focus on health, wellness and e-commerce as well as meeting a demand for greater sustainability.

“While product claims, such as holistic, clean and natural, still resonate with consumers, consumers’ focus is shifting toward the basic principles of health and being free of disease, with beauty consumers embracing self care and adopting healthier lifestyles with the home becoming their main wellness hub,” organizers of Cosmoprof noted in a statement. “The demand for more efficient products with clear benefits will increase with ingredient safety and transparency being paramount.”

Regarding sustainable practices, organizers said the pandemic put social and environmental issues in the spotlight, “leading consumers to opt for brands that can deliver positive change. Brand owners and packaging manufacturers must accelerate eco-friendly innovations to reduce plastic and water waste. Companies will also be under scrutiny to honor any commitments made to build a more sustainable and ethical future.”

Amid these trends, organizers of the 2023 edition of Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna said they are “already at work for an edition in line with the expectations and needs of a sector in continuous evolution.” They also noted that the 2022 edition “was a fundamental step to restoring confidence in the entire sector.”

For 2023, organizers are garnering insights from attendees and exhibitors to help shape the show.

“The massive presence of international operators has highlighted how Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna is still a strategic observatory for analyzing the transformations and trends of the market,” organizers said in a statement. “Therefore, it is fundamental to collaborate with stakeholders, associations and institutions to relaunch the industry. Hence comes the decision to involve the Cosmoprof community in a survey to plan the 2023 edition from a shared and solid basis.”

For more information about the 2023 edition, CLICK HERE.

