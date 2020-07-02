Coterie has been canceled in September, another victim of COVID-19.

Informa Markets Fashion said Thursday that its flagship New York-based fashion trade show, Coterie, which includes Fame, Moda, Sole Commerce and the previously rescheduled Project and Children’s Club, will not take place Sept. 22 to 24 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

The Coterie team will instead focus on providing an opportunity for business continuity via its new digital trade event, which will begin on Sept. 1.

The Coterie New York marketplace draws a large audience of international and domestic brands, retailers and key industry executives. Given continued uncertainty around international travel and border restrictions, as well as the importance of health and safety, Coterie has decided to shift its focus this fall toward its digital trade event in partnership with NuOrder.

As reported last month, the partnership is part of a longer-term plan to support a synergistic physical and digital future for the fashion wholesale industry. This season’s digital trade event, running from Sept. 1 to Nov. 1, is an opportunity for continued commerce for the New York marketplace despite challenges around the physical event this year.

“Over recent weeks, we have been in discussion with key industry stakeholders, partners and visitors to determine the best path forward for our community,” said Nancy Walsh, president of Informa Markets Fashion. “Ultimately, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s physical event and focus our efforts on a dynamic return to the show floor in 2021 and on the opportunities that our digital marketplace can offer both our brand partners and retail buyers this season. We have a lot of great Ideas to enhance the physical experience at our show in the new year, and solutions to use digital in a more compelling way to enhance the experience for all our customers starting this September.”

As reported in May, Informa Markets said the new dates for MAGIC will be Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, rather than Aug. 17 to 19. The show will still be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. It will include Project, WWDMAGIC and MICAM Americas, the new footwear show.

Meanwhile, Designers & Agents, the women’s advanced contemporary show, which was scheduled for Sept. 20-22 in New York has also decided to cancel. That show is typically held n Chelsea in the Starrett Lehigh building and Cedar Lake. “Half of our exhibitors come from Europe and Japan,” said Ed Mandelbaum, president of Designers & Agents. He said his company is working on a digital project that it will disclose soon.