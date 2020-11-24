Coterie, Informa Markets Fashion’s contemporary and advanced contemporary women’s wear trade event, has named Courtney Bradarich vice president of events.

Most recently Bradarich was cofounder and president of Favors Agency, a full-service brand and business development consulting firm, where she consulted with such brands as Collina Strada, Dusen Dusen, Minkpink and Cacharel, as well as advised government trade organizations including Fashion Federation of Singapore, Thai Trade Office and Consulate General of Canada on market trends, tactics and strategic go-to-market programs.

Earlier she was women’s show director at Capsule, the U.S.-based men’s and women’s trade show, where she led the women’s wear division to include shows in New York, Paris, Las Vegas and Berlin.

Kelly Helfman, commercial president of Informa Markets Fashion, said of Bradarich: “Courtney’s extensive market experience in providing forward-thinking growth strategies to both domestic and international brands and contemporary retailers will be a great addition to the consultative and collaborative approach of the Coterie team; forging new upmarket partnerships while strengthening and better positioning existing ones.”

Coterie introduced its digital trade event in the fall of 2020, which will return in early 2021. Coterie’s live and digital event dates for 2021 will be revealed in the coming weeks.