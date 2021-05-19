Coterie, which is part of Informa Markets Fashion, has revealed details about its upcoming live event at the Javits Center in New York from Sept. 19 to 21.

As part of the event, Coterie New York will highlight a more product-forward experience for the elevated women’s contemporary market. Collectively located upstairs on “Level 3,” apparel will be showcased with footwear and accessories, allowing retailers to see multiple product categories alongside each other.

The show will also feature merchandised apparel categories, such as elevated contemporary collections, vintage, footwear, accessories and beauty along with the return of Destination, Coterie’s swimwear and resortwear area, and Edit, the show’s selection of elevated and advanced international collections. The exhibition will highlight “curations,” such as minority-owned and sustainable brands, which will be displayed and woven throughout the floor.

It appears that Fame and Moda, which historically ran simultaneously with Coterie, aren’t part of the upcoming exhibition. An Informa spokeswoman said information about how they are serving this market segment of brands will be released early next week.

Courtney Bradarich, vice president of contemporary women’s events at Coterie, said, “We’re reviving and enhancing all the fundamental elements core to Coterie’s 30-year legacy, while also investing in more consultative, high-touch services, advanced original content, and upscale experiences to become an invaluable tool and resource that serves the industry in much larger ways than ever before.”

Rounding out the exhibition will be educational programming, in addition to a retail concierge, event-exclusive activations and networking events. An accompanying digital showroom platform will also be available before, during and after the event, which will extend shopping and connection opportunities for brands and buyers.

Informa will not be going forward with NuOrder, the business-to-business e-commerce platform. For the past year, Informa partnered with NuOrder when live events were halted in 2020 and early 2021.

An Informa spokeswoman noted that as the immediacy of critical needs subsides, and the industry begins to move past COVID-19, both NuOrder and Informa Markets Fashion are returning to their individual ways of serving the industry.

“NuOrder will continue forward in its plans to reinvent b-to-b commerce technology, including financing, payments, data and discovery and Informa Markets Fashion will continue its commitment to expand and evolve its product portfolio, with a focus on creating brand-to-buyer community connection opportunities — both live and digital — that drive wholesale commerce, brand and product discovering, market insights and education,” said the spokeswoman.

“Over the last year, we’ve invested heavily in developing, optimizing and enhancing our b-to-b solutions for our customers,” said Kelly Helfman, commercial president of Informa Markets Fashion. “With the return of our live events, we are taking the next steps in what we believe is the true future of wholesale — a hybrid approach.”

As reported, Coterie will also return to Miami July 10 to 12 during Swim Week with Destination: Miami by Coterie. Located at the Eden Rock Hotel in Miami Beach, along with sister event, Project: Miami, Destination: Miami by Coterie will showcase vacation-inspired apparel, accessories and footwear spanning contemporary, advanced contemporary and affordable luxury price points.

As noted, MAGIC Las Vegas, which includes WWDMAGIC, Project, Project Womens, MAGIC Men’s, MICAM Americas and Sourcing at MAGIC, will run from Aug. 9 to 11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

All of Informa’s events continue to be guided by Informa AllSecure, along with recommendations and guidance from state, local and health authorities. There is no expectation that there will be proof of vaccine requirements at this time.

