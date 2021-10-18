Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Coterie, the women’s advanced contemporary and contemporary exhibition, has released its 2022 show dates.

The trade show will return to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center from Feb. 27 to March 1, and again from Sept. 18 to 20.

The exhibition will feature advanced contemporary and contemporary apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty, as well as Edit, Coterie’s advanced International collections. The September event will also include the return of Destination, which features swimwear and resortwear. Coterie’s February and September editions will spotlight “Curations,” highlighting minority-owned and sustainable brands.

Coterie will also have educational programming on topics such as sustainability and will feature prominent industry talent, in addition to curated, show-exclusive activations and networking events. In addition to the live event, there will be an accompanying digital platform that will be available before, during and after the February and September show dates. Coterie’s AI-powered digital platform will feature a variety of international and domestic advanced contemporary women’s brands and products, with merchandise available on an ongoing basis and assortments tailored to users’ personalized interests.

“As part of our purposeful evolution alongside the industry as an invaluable resource and tool, our combination of live and digital offers in 2022 will emphasize product-first digital discovery that translates into in-person meetings, where the community can interact face-to-face and ultimately build new trusted relationships,” said Courtney Bradarich, vice president of contemporary women’s events at Coterie, at Informa Markets Fashion. “The vision for our community is that both live and digital formats are used in concert with one another, with the benefits of both driving forward an entirely new way to conduct business — growing their business more efficiently and more effectively than ever before.”

Coterie will also return to Miami in July 2022 during Swim Week with Destination: Miami by Coterie for the women’s resortwear and swimwear market. Those categories will be offered alongside vacation-inspired apparel, accessories and footwear labels spanning contemporary and advanced contemporary price points. The exact dates and location haven’t been determined yet, but it will take place during Miami Swim Week, which is July 6 to 11.

FOR MORE STORIES:

MAGIC Comes to Nashville May 16-17

Highlights From the Coterie and MAGIC Trade Shows

Coterie Buyers and Exhibitors Pleased to Be Back and Shopping for Spring