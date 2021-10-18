Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 18, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Details Progress on Environmental Goals

Fashion

British Designer Ifeanyi Okwuadi Wins Top Prize at Hyères Fashion Festival

Fashion

Eileen Fisher Plans to Give Up CEO Role, Handle Design for the Near Future

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Coterie will also return to Miami in July 2022 during Swim Week with Destination: Miami by Coterie.

Coterie
Coterie will take place at the Javits Center in February and September. Hailley Howard Photography

Coterie, the women’s advanced contemporary and contemporary exhibition, has released its 2022 show dates.

The trade show will return to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center from Feb. 27 to March 1, and again from Sept. 18 to 20.

The exhibition will feature advanced contemporary and contemporary apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty, as well as Edit, Coterie’s advanced International collections. The September event will also include the return of Destination, which features swimwear and resortwear. Coterie’s February and September editions will spotlight “Curations,” highlighting minority-owned and sustainable brands.

Coterie will also have educational programming on topics such as sustainability and will feature prominent industry talent, in addition to curated, show-exclusive activations and networking events. In addition to the live event, there will be an accompanying digital platform that will be available before, during and after the February and September show dates. Coterie’s AI-powered digital platform will feature a variety of international and domestic advanced contemporary women’s brands and products, with merchandise available on an ongoing basis and assortments tailored to users’ personalized interests.

Related Galleries

“As part of our purposeful evolution alongside the industry as an invaluable resource and tool, our combination of live and digital offers in 2022 will emphasize product-first digital discovery that translates into in-person meetings, where the community can interact face-to-face and ultimately build new trusted relationships,” said Courtney Bradarich, vice president of contemporary women’s events at Coterie, at Informa Markets Fashion. “The vision for our community is that both live and digital formats are used in concert with one another, with the benefits of both driving forward an entirely new way to conduct business — growing their business more efficiently and more effectively than ever before.”

Coterie will also return to Miami in July 2022 during Swim Week with Destination: Miami by Coterie for the women’s resortwear and swimwear market. Those categories will be offered alongside vacation-inspired apparel, accessories and footwear labels spanning contemporary and advanced contemporary price points. The exact dates and location haven’t been determined yet, but it will take place during Miami Swim Week, which is July 6 to 11.

 

FOR MORE STORIES: 

MAGIC Comes to Nashville May 16-17

Highlights From the Coterie and MAGIC Trade Shows

Coterie Buyers and Exhibitors Pleased to Be Back and Shopping for Spring

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Coterie Sets Dates for 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad