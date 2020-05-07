The Dallas Market Center has reopened and added additional buying opportunities in June and July.

An extra summer apparel and accessories show will run July 21 to 23, and an informal “open house” when showrooms will be open by appointment is set for June 2 to 4.

The previously scheduled markets are June 23 to 26 and Aug. 25 to 28.

Stores, malls, restaurants and offices in Texas have been slowly reopening since Gov. Greg Abbott eased some pandemic lockdown restrictions on May 1.

“After careful consideration, and following the governor’s order, we are creating a series of summer events to best serve our customer community,” said Cindy Morris, president and chief executive officer of Dallas Market Center. “We are confident in the viability of our schedule and the strict health measures we have put into place in partnership with our exhibitors. We will be ready when the buyers are ready — and while we know that might take some time, we are confident in our ability to balance good health and good business.”

Morris said the reopening was supported by feedback from buyers and exhibitors.

“The consensus, made even clearer after states announced their plans to get back to business, is that we should begin carefully ramping up our marketplace in sync with the reopening of retail,” Morris said.

In addition to deep-cleaning the building with disinfectants and providing hand sanitizing stations, the DMC is requiring all staff to wear masks, according to new COVID-19 health and safety guidelines on the company’s web site.

The venue “strongly recommends” that visitors cover their noses and mouths, though it’s not mandatory.

Staff will enforce social distancing of six feet of separation, including between exhibitors and buyers, and only two at a time may ride each elevator.