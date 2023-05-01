Delivering Good to Host Inaugural Women of Impact Summit

Delivering Good will host its inaugural Women of Impact Summit on June 7 at 583 Park Avenue in New York.

The event is targeted to a community of leaders determined to create ways for business to become a force for good. It will recognize the role women play in making sustainable and measurable impact. The women are expected to share stories and actionable ways to link business innovation, philanthropy and community to address pressing issues.

“We are thrilled to be launching the Women of Impact Summit, which is an evolution of our Women of Inspiration Luncheon that honored women leaders for more than 15 years,” said Carole Postal, event co-chair, Delivering Good board member and president of Spotlight Licensing.

“The time has come to recognize impact. We will acknowledge the substantial and powerful legacies women are making personally, professionally and philanthropically. And, through a revised, more interactive format, attendees will leave both motivated and with a roadmap to create their own impact journey,” Postal said.

Special guest speaker is Lizanne Kindler, executive chair of Ann Taylor, Loft and Lane Bryant, and chief executive officer at Talbots. The moderator will be Lisa Kaplowitz, founder and executive director of the Center for Women in Business at Rutgers University. Impact speakers will be Jill Beraud, independent director, Levi Strauss & Co. and chair of Fashion for Good; Gisel Ruiz, former executive vice president, chief operating officer, Sam’s Club and independent director of Ulta Beauty, and Theresa Strickland, executive leader and digital/brand transformation expert. A keynote is slated to be given by Lauren Gibbs, 2018 Olympic medalist and 2020 World Champion. Delivering Good brand ambassador, model, philanthropist and wellness ambassador Daiane Sodre is also set to attend the event.

The event is co-chaired by both Postal and Amber Mundinger, chief operating officer and head of strategic partnerships at Artists Den Entertainment.

In addition to a program of speakers, the event will feature a “gallery walk” and networking small late lunch, where attendees will have the opportunity to interact with four of Delivering Good’s community partners and learn about the impact they create with product received from Delivering Good.

Delivering Good provides people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers. Since 1985, Delivering Good has distributed more than $3 billion of new clothing, home goods, toys, furniture, books and other consumer products through its network of more than 800 community partners.