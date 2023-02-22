×
Mark Stocker Named President at Delta Galil’s Branded Division

Stocker will be responsible for leading design, merchandising and sales for Delta Galil’s U.S. branded ladies’ intimates and sleepwear and kids’ businesses.

Mark Stocker
Mark Stocker Courtesy

Mark Stocker, a seasoned merchandising and product strategy executive, has been named president of the branded division of Delta Galil Industries Ltd.

Stocker will be based in New York and will report to Delta Galil chief executive officer Isaac Dabah. He succeeds Victoria Vandagriff, who left the company.

Stocker will be responsible for leading design, merchandising and sales for Delta Galil’s U.S. branded ladies’ intimates and sleepwear and kids’ businesses, including the Adidas, Calvin Klein Kids, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Wolford brands, along with Delta Galil’s own P.J. Salvage brand.

The Israeli-based Delta Galil is listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

“I am confident he will make significant contributions to drive further growth for our branded ladies’ intimates and sleepwear and kids’ businesses in the U.S.,” Dabah said in a statement. “His deep understanding of the product life cycle, from brand development to customer engagement, will be integral to our continued success.”

Said Stocker of the brands at Delta Galil: “The U.S. business encompasses some of the most beloved and respected consumer brands in the market today and I see great opportunities to help further accelerate the growth of the company’s branded division here in the States.”

Stocker spent the bulk of his career at Macy’s, beginning in planning and then transitioning into product-centric roles and ultimately leading the strategic vision for the apparel division for the digital channel and stores. Most recently, Stocker was president and chief merchandising officer at Saadia Group for a brief period, overseeing the Lord & Taylor and New York & Company brands purchased by Saadia in 2020. Saadia has been involved in purchasing and reviving brands as e-commerce businesses.

The 48-year-old Delta Galil Industries is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products. The company develops seamless apparel including bras, shapewear and socks; intimate apparel for women; underwear for men, including under its owned brands Schiesser, Eminence, and Athena; babywear, activewear, sleepwear and loungewear including under its own PJ Salvage and Delta brands.

Delta Galil also designs, develops markets and sells branded denim and apparel under the brand Seven For All Mankind, and ladies’ and kids’ apparel under the brand Splendid. In addition, it sells its products under brand names licensed to the company, including Adidas, Wolford, Wilson, Columbia and Tommy Hilfiger, among others.

