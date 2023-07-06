Design Italy Expands Interior, Architectural Services With Syncronia

MILAN — Digital marketplace Design Italy will unveil on July 14 a strategic partnership with Syncronia, an Italian web portal for architectural and interior design services, WWD has learned. The collaboration will allow Design Italy to expand its own interior design and architecture consultancy services globally.

Specifically, Syncronia will aid Design Italy in expanding its business-to-consumer and business-to-business sectors into offering interior design consultants support, three-dimensional computer-aided design (CAD) models, building information modeling objects, 3D textures, catalogues and specifications to integrate into architectural and decorative projects worldwide. Consultations will range from creating mood boards to complex project development.

Over the last 10 years, Syncronia has built a database of more than 350,000 designers with whom it regularly interacts.

Design Italy chief executive officer and founder Roberto Ferrari commented Thursday on the potential of the project. “The partnership is based on a common vision, a project in support of the Italian industry. From the beginning we saw the strong complementarity of our entities, which will strengthen both businesses through cross-selling activities and the development of new services for various ecosystem players.”

Across the board the digital penetration of the design sector is growing but trailing far behind the zenith its fashion sector counterparts achieved well over a decade ago. Sector-wide, high-end players are working on enlarging their network of country-specific e-commerce sites and expanding their contract and consulting business.

Founded in 2019, Design Italy is one such company spearheading this trend, having amassed more than 150 brands on its site, which it assists in shipping their goods to more than 100 countries. The Milan-based firm said in April that online demand is growing by double digits every year, booking 20 percent of its sales from home decor, accessories and lighting, which is easier to ship to its clients all over the globe. In 2023, its revenues rose 30 percent versus 2022, booking more than 80 percent of its sales abroad with more than 1 million annual users, the company told WWD Thursday.

Poltrona Frau Archibald armchair Courtesy of Design Italy

Ferrari is known for his experience in leading Italian companies into the digital space through his work as an investor, consultant and chief digital and innovation officer of merchant bank Mediobanca. Cassina, which is owned by Poltrona Frau, and historic lighting label Stilnovo are among the latest labels to be added to the company’s roster, appointing Design Italy as their official partner.

Syncronia’s president Carlo Bardelli echoed Ferrari’s sentiment, underscoring the two companies’ global network and expertise in the world of furniture. “Syncronia helps Italian products enter architectural projects worldwide, while Design Italy brings these products closer to the market by creating an efficient e-commerce platform. These are two entities whose services complement each other, providing greater momentum to the Made in Italy brand abroad.”