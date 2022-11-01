×
Doneger Partners With Lambert + Associates

The strategy enables both firms to share clients and increase international opportunities for them.

Abbey Doneger
Abbey Doneger

The Doneger Group, which recently rebranded itself as Doneger I Tobe, has entered into a strategic relationship with the Paris-based Lambert + Associates, an international consulting firm.

Lambert also operates The Style Pulse, a curated business-to-business marketplace operating in the fashion and luxury retail space.

The tie-up between Doneger and Lambert creates a more expansive network of retailers and brands that will increase global opportunities for clients. The two firms could share clients.

The Doneger l Tobe client base will also be able to access “highly exclusive European markets and the greater EMEA through Lambert + Associates as a result of its market trust and credibility,” the companies said in a joint announcement.

“The Lambert client base will benefit from Doneger l Tobe’s knowledge and access to a coveted U.S. and North American market, from navigating the retail landscape to manufacturing partnerships and multifaceted marketing and licensing opportunities,” the statement indicated.

Helen Lambert

“For both companies, this alliance provides clients with opportunities to identify new brands, market relationships and cultural trends and movements.”

“Working with Helen Lambert and her team, who have proximity to key markets throughout Europe, will provide exciting opportunities and expanded international knowledge for our company and our clients,” said Abbey Doneger, president and chief executive officer of Doneger I Tobe.

Helen Lambert, CEO of Lambert + Associates and The Style Pulse, added: “In partnering with Doneger I Tobe, and gaining access to expertise throughout the U.S. market, we can see the prospect of developing an unparalleled knowledge and network to help our clients build top-level strategies.”

The Doneger Group, founded in 1946, acquired Tobe in 2005. Tobe was founded in 1927. The operations were recently combined, creating what Doneger described as “a forward-thinking fashion merchandising and consumer insights agency and consultancy.” Doneger, which has offices in New York and Los Angeles, California, said his company provides his clients with research and consulting on business and creative strategies on branding and positioning, consumer engagement with brands, merchandising and curation, design direction, and marketing and messaging.

Lambert has been in business for about 40 years. The firm works with clients to address challenges and build solutions. The Style Pulse digital platform offers retailers “a discovery tool for ready-to-wear, accessories, lifestyle and beauty with a targeted and curated lens toward market newness in global sourcing,” the statement indicated.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

