As part of the Diamond Producers Association’s “Real is Rare, Real is a Diamond” platform, the organization has unveiled “The Diamond Journey” campaign. The DPA described the campaign as “an unprecedented, cinematic telling of the natural diamond story.”

At the heart of the campaign is a “three-minute hero film,” which was developed in partnership with creative agency BBH London. The film was directed by Ian Pons Jewell with music from Oscar-winning musician Atticus Ross. Jewell’s prior commercial work includes brands such as Nike, Audi, Lexus and Michelob.

“This campaign chronicles the transformation of a beautiful rough diamond from discovery to the ultimate representation of love, commitment and meaningful moments,” the DPA said in a statement. “The design of the 2-carat cushion cut diamond engagement ring, set in yellow gold, evokes a classic, timeless quality with eternal appeal.”

Jean-Marc Lieberherr, chief executive officer of the DPA, said the campaign “tells the timeless and epic story of natural diamonds in a new and modern way.”

“We know from research that the majority of consumers are unaware that diamonds are the oldest thing they will ever touch or own — it’s a powerful message that resonates and one this campaign celebrates with the tagline ‘3 Billion Years in the Making’ across all its assets and, in some instances, also includes ‘Before there was life, there were diamonds,’” Lieberherr said, adding that this “cinematic campaign invites the viewer to discover the legacy of natural diamonds from their geological formation, their transformation from rough to polished and their journey through human history to becoming an ultimate embodiment and symbol of love, connection and heirloom.”

Pons Jewell described the campaign and film as a “special project.”

“The chance to write something bespoke to a brief at this scale is extremely rare,” Pons Jewell said. “But rarer still to have the chance to tell the story of a naturally occurring element. I knew a little about how diamonds are formed but had no idea just how epic the journey is. We did a lot of research, not only did we look into the science, but also the human relationship with diamonds through history. It’s been an incredible experience; one I don’t think I’ll ever get to repeat in the commercial world.”

For retailers, campaign material can be found at shop.diamondproducers.com. “By using the tools to amplify the campaign, retailers can leverage the momentum from the national marketing investment during the key holiday season,” the DPA said.

The new film can be found on the DPA’s web site, realisadiamond.com. “In addition to housing the full version of the film, the web site details the historical and symbolic references featured throughout,” the DPA noted.

“The suite of assets that live alongside the film will be the focus of the multichannel media campaign comprising 60, 30 and 15 second videos; as well as a series of exquisite and striking portrait and landscape still visuals of an embracing pair of hands, one of which is adorned with a diamond ring, emerging from a natural scene,” the DPA added.

There are also images available that can be used on social media. A “robust” advertising campaign is lined up for an Oct. 15 rollout. The DPA said the “primary target” of the campaign is 21- to 39-year-olds. There will be print, social media and TV support of the campaign.

“Core to the campaign are Millennials and other consumers in their engagement research journey, but a broader audience will be reached through awareness tactics,” the DPA said. “A special focus on high impact out-of-home/outdoor placements in transit hubs and key cities capitalize on the busy holiday travel and gifting season, with placements including Grand Central Terminal, JFK and LAX airports, and select in-flight TVs. The plan also includes cinema partnerships to tie in with peak movie season and select print partners.”

Meanwhile, during an event last week in the U.K., Lieberherr addressed journalists, celebrity stylists and influencers about the DPA’s “Total Clarity” research. The breakfast event, at Claridge’s, Mayfair, discussed the findings from an independent report by Trucost ESG, which is part of S&P Global, that was commissioned by the DPA.

The report revealed the socioeconomic and environmental impact of modern diamond mining. DPA members “are all large-scale diamond mining companies accounting together for 75 percent of world production,” the DPA noted. During the event, Lieberherr said some people “are still stuck on an outdated perception of what the diamond industry was around 15 to 20 years ago.”

“The reality today is much different — we champion work with local communities, which was seen to generate $16 billion in net positive socioeconomic and environmental benefits, and have recently commissioned the independent Total Clarity report to highlight the areas in which natural diamonds are thriving in addition to identifying where the industry can make improvements,” the ceo told attendees. “The report has also given us a baseline to understand where the opportunities for improvement are and what our industry should focus on moving forward.”

When Lieberherr was questioned about sustainability claims made by the laboratory-grown diamond market, he said, “Laboratory-grown diamonds sparkle like real diamonds, but it would be misleading consumers to suggest that there is anything precious about them, or that they provide any environmental or social benefits.”

“The reality is that they can be reproduced in unlimited quantities and that their cost of production goes down every day,” the ceo explained. “They are effectively industrial replicas of a natural diamond, which require huge amounts of energy and water to produce as reactors have to be maintained at temperatures often exceeding that of the surface of the sun. No laboratory-grown diamond producer today uses renewable energy, in spite of what some are claiming, which explains their high carbon footprint.”