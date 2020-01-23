“Hats are sort of the last frontier of accessories,” said Eric Javits, who has nonetheless built a successful and enduring brand based on that outlier of embellishments, and is celebrating his 35th year in business.

“I haven’t nearly approached maximizing what I can do,” Javits said in his showroom on 22nd Street, where shelves across the entire length of one wall display bestsellers, heritage designs, new releases and theatrical items such as a headpiece made from black feathers and rhinestone-encrusted eyes, created for his boyfriend, di Mondo, who has a penchant for flamboyance.