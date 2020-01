Fashion 4 Development is partnering with the Altru Institute to play up the importance of making sustainability fashionable, by scaling the most promising technological advances, creating a more circular supply chain and inspiring new initiatives for collective change. An inaugural dinner honoring the United Nations’ former director-general Michael Møller was planned for Monday night for the start of Altru’s weeklong Winter Summit in Davos, Switzerland. Marcel Skibba, head chef at IGNIV by Andreas Caminada at the Badrutt’s Palace Hotel, was tasked with the evening’s menu.

A “Ladies Who Inspire Luncheon” will be held today for the group’s “Agents of Change” in sustainability who are also gathering for presentations about the latest technology, panel discussions and fireside chats. F4D Solutions’ managing director Jeanine Ballone planned to address how to reimagine supply chains to save water, protect forestry, reduce pollution and try to eliminate plastics.