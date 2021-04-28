Following Frankies Bikinis’ successful collaboration with actress Hailee Steinfeld, founder and creative director Francesca Aiello has tapped professional tennis player Naomi Osaka for her next swimwear collaboration. The Frankies Bikinis x Naomi Osaka collection marks the top-ranking Haitian-Japanese athlete’s first swimwear venture, offering a mix of sporty yet feminine fashions.

The collaboration includes two drops — May 10 and May 19 — of mix-and-match vibrant swimwear and cover-ups in new materials such as a swim-safe glitter and satin shine fabrications. Each drop includes 30 bikini separates, two maillots and sarongs in sizes XS to XL, with select styles up to 2XL, from $80 to $190 on the brand’s e-commerce.

“I think it’s really important for brands to design for all women, not just certain sizes or shapes or body types. For me, it’s important to align myself with brands that make inclusivity a priority,” Osaka said. “Frankies Bikinis holds high standards for inclusivity, which allows everyone to be able to find products that make them feel confident and empowered. That’s exactly what we aimed to do with this collection.”