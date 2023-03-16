G-III Licenses Nautica Women’s Apparel From Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group, a global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, has signed a strategic and long-term license with G-III Apparel Group for Nautica women’s apparel.

Through the partnership, G-III will design, manufacture and distribute Nautica women’s sportswear, jeans, tailored clothing and dresses for the U.S. and Canada.

The new license begins in January 2024 with a phased approach to category launches, starting with jeanswear apparel, which includes jeans and a full range of corresponding lifestyle products. The merchandise will be distributed in better department stores, digital channels and Nautica stores, websites in North America and franchised stores globally.

G-III will be ending its licenses for Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger women’s wholesale businesses by 2027. Those two businesses accounted for 50.7 percent of G-III’s total sales last year, which were $3.23 billion. PVH Corp., parent firm of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, wanted to bring those businesses in-house.

Authentic acquired Nautica from VF Corp. in April 2018. The Nautica women’s collection was previously licensed by SPARC Group. SPARC continues as the operating partner for Nautica men’s sportswear, sleepwear and swimwear, and operates the brand’s e-commerce and store operations in the U.S.

G-III has been busy diversifying its portfolio the last few years. In 2021, the company consolidated control of the Karl Lagerfeld brand, setting it alongside of Vilebrequin, acquired in 2012, and Sonia Rykiel, acquired in 2021, for a trio of European-based luxury houses. The company also owns the DKNY brand, Donna Karan, G.H. Bass, Andrew Marc, among other businesses. Besides Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, its licensed lines include Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Guess, Vince Camuto, Levi’s and Dockers brands.

“We are proud to partner with G-III as our new Nautica women’s partner,” said Jarrod Weber, group president, Lifestyle, and chief brand officer, Authentic. “G-III has a proven track record of unparalleled expertise in product development across a range of categories with a well-established network of prominent retailers. We look forward to enhancing Nautica’s core offerings for women, an important consumer segment for the brand, in partnership with industry leader G-III.”

Jeffrey Goldfarb, executive vice president, G-III, said, “We are proud to add Nautica to our portfolio of over 30 globally recognized brands and work with Authentic. Together, we share a commitment of expanding Nautica’s business and continuing the legacy and ethos of the brand.

“Nautica fits nicely in our portfolio, and we are confident that with our product experience and strong infrastructure combined with Authentic’s best-in-class brand building expertise, we will build on the brand’s iconic offerings and presence across North America,” Goldfarb added.

Nautica, which is in 70 categories including apparel, accessories and a home collection for men, women and children, is available in nearly 1,300 freestanding stores and shops-in-shop in more than 30 countries worldwide.