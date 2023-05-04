Ginori 1735 Opens First Seoul Boutique

MILAN — As a part of its international expansion strategy, storied porcelain-maker Ginori 1735 opened its first directly operated store in Asia with a boutique in Seoul.

Ginori 1735, which has been controlled by the Kering Group since 2013, said the opening, which took place on Thursday, is key to its positioning in the luxury market. The brand’s distribution network includes an e-commerce channel that reaches more than 31 countries globally.

The brand has flagship stores in Paris and Florence, Milan and Sesto Fiorentino in Italy and sells through selected dealers in Italy with a presence in high-level department stores and multibrand specialty stores all over the world.

The Ginori 1735 store located in the Seongdong-gu area near the Han River. Courtesy of Ginori 1735

“We are honored to announce the opening of our new store in South Korea, an important event that marks a further step forward in the international growth and development of Ginori 1735, in which Seoul plays a key role,” said Ginori 1735 chairman and chief executive officer Alain Prost in a statement.

“It’s an ambitious commitment of the Maison, which focuses strongly on retail and on an international development strategy in an optimistic and determined way and that fits in with all the activities carried out over the course of recent years,” the company added.

For the Seoul opening, the brand turned to South Korean model and actress Ko So-Young, who has starred in series such as “Ms. Perfect.” A spokesperson for the company said the store was developed in collaboration with So-Young, who is also Ginori 1735’s retail partner — she helped with the concept and owns the physical space — for the boutique located in the Seongdong District, at 13 Songjeong 4-gil, a suburban area that surrounds the Seoul Forest. The new store is inspired by the colors and decorations of Ginori 1735’s iconic Oriente Italiano collection.

“In the new Seoul store Ginori 1735’s unique products are exposed — the result of dedication and passion for quality that are synonymous with Made in Italy craftsmanship in the world. I am therefore certain that with the support of Ko So-young, this opening will allow for further brand development at a global level,” Prost added.

In January, the historic porcelain brand tapped actor Jake Gyllenhaal to front the ads in images lensed by Gray Sorrenti, marking the first time the firm turned to Hollywood to launch a new advertising campaign.

Jake Gyllenhaal fronting the Ginori 1735 campaign. courtesy of Ginori

During Milan Design Week in April, the brand introduced furniture in collaboration with Venetian designer Luca Nichetto and the Domus collection of statement pieces — coffee tables, lamps, chairs, poufs and accessories.