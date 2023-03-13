Giovanni Mattera Joins Gismondi 1754

Giovanni Mattera has been named chief executive officer of Gismondi 1754 in the Americas, a sure sign that the Genoa, Italy-based luxury jewelry brand dating back nearly three centuries is positioning to expand in the Western Hemisphere.

Based in New York City, Mattera moves into a newly established role at Gismondi 1754, a publicly held, family-run company listed on the Borsa Italiana stock exchange in Milan. The brand offers a range of fine and high jewelry.

“Gismondi has been present in the United States for seven years, at Neiman Marcus and smaller specialty stores, and most recently at Saks Fifth Avenue. Now we are trying to develop our business further in the Americas,” Mattera told WWD in an exclusive interview.

In addition to growing the wholesale side of the business, the company intends to launch retail stores in the Americas, including possibly one on Madison Avenue. The company will also be working to build its business with private clients. Massimo Gismondi, the CEO and creative director of Gismondi 1754, has many private clients in the United States that he caters to, often with one-of-a-kind pieces. “These are exquisite jewelry pieces, masterfully done,” Mattera said.

Mattera, a seasoned jewelry and fashion executive, last worked as president of de Grisogono for North America and earlier served as the sales and marketing director for Versace in North America. He will also reach out to his clients in North and South America, Canada and the Caribbean to help build the Gismondi business. Mattera has established an office for Gismondi on 61st Street by Madison Avenue in Manhattan, and is reporting to Francesca Ventura, the commercial director.

Gismondi 1754 has no boutiques in the Western Hemisphere but does operate seven boutiques in Europe, including five in Italy in Genoa, Portofino, Milan, Rome and San Teodoro; one in St. Moritz, Switzerland, and another in Prague in the Czech Republic. The company also operates a website and distributes widely in Europe.

Giovanni Materra

Gismondi dates back seven generations, when in 1754 Giovan Battista Gismondi was born in Genoa. At the age of nine, he learned the art of “working silver” and when he gained his silversmith license he became a supplier to the Doria family and Pope Pius VI. The Gismondi family for generations continued as silversmiths, creating sterling silver crosses, tableware and ornaments and other pieces for the church.

“Gismondi 1754 has been in America for seven years where it is not as well known as it could be, but now we are getting ready to expand and hire a team of people for that purpose. Gismondi incorporates a unique classical look, but it’s modern and the stones appear to be floating because of the way they are set.”