GENEVA — The dramatic reduction in manufacturing output in China in February due to the COVID-19 outbreak resulted in an estimated loss of exports of global value chains worth $50 billion, including more than $1.5 billion in textiles and apparel affected industries, due to shortages in intermediate inputs, a U.N. report said.

“It’s clear the global effects are going to be significant, and even if the COVID-19 is retained within China, which it hasn’t been, it will still have a continuous impact because of China’s impact into the overall value chains of world production,” Pamela Coke-Hamilton, director for international trade at the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development, said Wednesday.