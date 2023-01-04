×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: January 4, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Adidas and Thom Browne Face Off in Court Over Use of Stripes

Fashion

What to Watch: Space Is the New Frontier for Luxury Brands

Business

Shopify Launches ‘Commerce Components’ to Accelerate Growth

H&M Launches ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

The game allows players to create virtual garments and wardrobes for their avatar.

H&M's Loooptopia on Roblox
H&M's Loooptopia on Roblox courtesy shot.

H&M has launched an immersive gaming experience called “Loooptopia” on Roblox. The game allows players to experiment with materials and patterns and create a virtual garment and wardrobe for their avatar. H&M has partnered with metaverse studio Dubit.

“People who shop and wear H&M garments and accessories are increasingly spending time in virtual spaces and digital worlds. The H&M Loooptopia Experience on Roblox is now allowing us to explore new ways to engage with our current and new customers in the places they love to be, both online and offline,” said Linda Li, head of customer activation and marketing at H&M Americas. “In the coming years, H&M will continue to explore this fast-growing expanse of virtual and augmented realities.”

Related Galleries

The experience is an immersive 3D experience that includes social interaction, mini games, styling sessions and alternate worlds. It allows users to experiment with their digital identity and learn about fashion and circularity.

“Loooptopia” on Roblox.

“We loved collaborating with H&M to build the H&M Loooptopia Experience on Roblox — the place on Roblox where anybody can be a fashion designer,” said Andrew Douthwaite, chief commercial officer at Dubit. “”H&M wanted to offer an experience that promotes fun and sustainability, in keeping with their brand DNA of style, creativity and culture.”

The focus of the interactive world is a vibrant city square, which sets the stage for visitors to embark on play sessions in alternate worlds like Rainbooow Fields, Neon Studiooo and Fabric Fooorest. Users can style their avatar with newly created clothes and complement these with accessories, dance moves, music tracks and special effects to create a performance on the runway. They can also catch up with friends to trade clothes and take selfies or admire each other’s creations. Users can recycle old clothes to earn super-rare elements.

“At H&M we want to encourage the emerging generation of digital natives to express themselves through fashion both off and on screen. H&M Loooptopia Experience on Roblox is an exciting new world that unleashes creativity and lets players create and evolve their virtual wardrobe on Roblox, so they can feel the most like themselves through their avatar,” said Max Heribaut, global head of brand experience, metaverse, for H&M.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

Hot Summer Bags

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

H&M Introduces ‘Loooptopia’ on Roblox

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad