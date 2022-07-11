Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: July 11, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Valentino Couture Fall 2022

Men's

Opening Ceremony Taps Luar for Capsule Tied to 20th Anniversary

Fashion

Diesel’s Spring 2023 Show to Be Open to the Public

Huda Beauty’s Mona Kattan on The Luxury Closet’s Global Ambition

The resale platform from the Middle East is launching in the U.K. on Tuesday and is aiming to expand its footprint across Europe by the end of this year.

Mona Kattan attends Huda Beauty FauxFilter
Mona Kattan attends Huda Beauty FauxFilter Concealer launch Global Tour in London. Getty Images Huda Beauty

The Luxury Closet, a leading resale platform in the Middle East, is launching in the U.K. on Tuesday, as it looks to expand its footprint in Europe.

Mona Kattan, an investor in The Luxury Closet alongside her sisters Huda and Alya, believes the platform’s VIP concierge service would do well in the U.K., as many affluent Middle Easterners flock to London year-round, residing in areas including Knightsbridge, Belgravia and Edgware Road.

The Kattan sisters are among the principal shareholders of The Luxury Closet, alongside Middle East Venture Partners, GMP Capital, Wamda Capital, Knuru Capital and Precinct Partners. They took a stake in 2020 via their private office Huda Beauty Investment.

The company has raised a total of $32 million since launching in 2012.

Kattan, the cofounder and global president of Huda Beauty, recalled in an interview how Kunal Kapoor, chief executive officer and founder of The Luxury Closet, was talking passionately about how he wanted to make fashion more accessible.

Related Galleries

“That’s something I relate to because, growing up, I couldn’t afford luxury things,” she said. “Even in university when I got my first job, it took me a while to be able to afford a Chanel bag. So for me, what The Luxury Closet stands for is not only sustainability, it’s also accessibility.

“I’m all about inclusivity. Like our beauty brand, and everything that we touch, it’s about making people feel included. Fashion is one of the most exclusive industries there is, and I hate that part of it. It’s 2022. Everyone should be going into stores and feeling good about themselves, but it’s still not the case,” she said.

“Platforms like The Luxury Closet are giving people an opportunity to feel they’re part of a brand. I also love that they’re big on making sure things are authentic because I used to go shopping in vintage stores, and I bought things that were counterfeit by mistake,” Kattan added.

Kattan said she recently purchased an Hermès classic Togo leather 25 black Birkin with gold hardware from the site.

“I actually stopped buying so much from the Hermès stores after investing in The Luxury Closet because I can get exactly what I want. Yes, I’m paying a premium, but I don’t have to buy a saddle, which I don’t even know where I’m gonna put in my house,” she said.

Kattan was referring to the brand’s habit of encouraging customers to buy other items alongside their big-ticket, in-demand bags. Hermès has said it does not endorse such a policy.

Landing page of The Luxury Closet
Landing page of The Luxury Closet. Courtesy

Having established itself as the leading player in the booming luxury resale market in the Middle East, the company is now looking to expand to other markets.

“We’re really focusing on the U.K. and Europe right now. And we do have an appetite to go into the U.S. because I am an Arab American. For me, the U.S. has always been an important market,” Kattan said.

She added that the company picked the U.K. as the launch pad because there is a big overlap between those who go to the U.K. and Dubai, and the talent pool for luxury e-commerce is much bigger in London.

The platform offers the concierge service for home pick-up when the seller is listing more than five items and takes a commission from each sale. With certain items, the site will also buy items if they have a strong resale value, such as the Chanel Classic Flap, and Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra bracelets.

While global expansion is on the agenda, Kattan thinks Dubai is still the best place to have the business headquartered because “the inventory the platform gets is next level because people there don’t hoard what they have. When they’re done with it, they pass it on and they’re ready to let go versus other markets.”

RELATED:

Luxury Sector Bounces Back, Major Opportunities in Sustainability, Resale

Huda Kattan’s Angel Fund Backs New Sexual Wellness Brand, Ketish

How Huda Kattan Broke All the Rules and Built a Beauty Empire

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

Hot Summer Bags

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty on

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad