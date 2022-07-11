Skip to main content
Iconix International Moves Headquarters to Palm Beach

Iconix will keep its Iconix New York City location to support global brand management and licensing operations.

Some looks from Starter
Some looks from Starter.

Iconix International, formerly Iconix Brand Group Inc., has relocated its global corporate headquarters to Palm Beach, Florida, from New York City.

Some 15 percent of the workforce will be relocating to the new headquarters.

Iconix will maintain its New York City location to support global brand management and licensing operations. The move also puts Iconix closer to  its investor base and many of its new and potential global operating partners that have relocated full- or part-time to Florida since 2020.

The move to 251 Royal Palm Way, Suite 600, follows Iconix’s take-private transaction, completed last August. Iconix’s portfolio includes such brands are Umbro, Pony, Starter, Ocean Pacific, Danskin, Lee Cooper and Ecko Unltd.

No complete department will be relocating, but some executives and support staff will work out of the Palm Beach headquarters. The firm isn’t hiring for its Palm Beach office.

As reported, Iconix completed its deal last August to be purchased by Lancer Capital in an all-cash deal for $3.15 a share, totaling $585 million including debt.

“We are excited to open our new corporate headquarters in Florida. It aligns with our long-term strategic approach to focus on sports, activewear and lifestyle brands in a location that is friendly to business and closer to many of our global partners, colleagues and associates. We are looking forward to continuing to build relationships in this dynamic community,” said Bob Galvin, chief executive officer of Iconix International Inc.

