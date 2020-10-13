Informa Markets Fashion has elevated a few of its key executives as it pivots from in-person trade shows to virtual events.

Kelly Helfman, who oversees WWDMAGIC, Project Women’s, Stitch, Pool, Micam Americas and Sourcing @ MAGIC, will take on the expanded role of commercial president for Informa Markets Fashion. In this new role, she will also take on responsibility for Coterie, the contemporary women’s show, as well as the men’s division, which includes Project Men’s and MAGIC. As a result of the change, Lizette Chin, president of men’s, has left the company.

Helfman will report to Nancy Walsh, president of Informa Markets Fashion.

In addition, Jason Peskin has been promoted to vice president of events and corporate development where he will oversee the men’s portfolio of brands and be responsible for generating new market opportunities, strategic projects and commercial expansion. He will report to Helfman for the men’s division and Walsh for corporate development.

Jordan Rudow has been promoted to vice president of events, overseeing the commercial side of trend-focused and mass-market women’s fashion, as well as the footwear division of Informa Markets Fashion’s portfolio of brands. Rudow will report to Helfman.

“We understand and fully embrace the need to continually evolve with, and alongside, the needs of our customers,” said Walsh. “Brands and retailers rely on us to create opportunities for them to develop and enrich industry relationships, access meaningful content and actionable business insights not found anywhere else, and most importantly, do business. This year we strategically adapted our business model to continue to deliver on that promise. Elevation of key talent into new roles along with the development of new teams more dynamically supports our business goals and is the next step in more effective execution for our community, both in our digital — and when appropriate and safe — live events.”

In addition, Informa has created an Experience and Education division, dedicated to providing on-going educational opportunities, both on and offline, for each of its shows.

“Adaptation, innovation and evolution will be key as we move forward and the industry’s business needs are at the core of our strategic path ahead,” said Helfman. “We’re fully focused on our customers’ commercial success and, by virtue, advancing our product offering to match their changing business needs. Ultimately, combining both the evolution of our product portfolio and the adaptation to our customers’ needs will drive necessary industry changes forward in tangible and lasting ways.”