Informa Markets Fashion, organizer of such fashion trade events as MAGIC, Coterie, Project, MICAM Americas and Sourcing at MAGIC has revealed its event schedule for 2021.

Informa Markets Fashion will return in January with a second edition of digital marketplace events, while also reintroducing live events starting with a new event format in February.

A new, more intimate experience, “MAGIC Pop Up Orlando,” which will take place Feb. 9 to 11 at the Orange County Convention Center, will bring together a diverse group of brands traditionally found at WWDMAGIC, Stitch, Project Womens and MICAM Americas. This limited capacity, appointment-driven event will showcase women’s trend and contemporary apparel, accessories and footwear, as well as select men’s wear brands. It is expected to draw a U.S.-based audience of specialty and boutique retail buyers, big-box retailers and online retailers.

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests is at the forefront of our in-person event planning,” said Kelly Helfman, commercial president of Informa Markets Fashion. “All Informa Markets events around the world, regardless of format or location, follow Informa AllSecure protocol.” That is a detailed protocol of measures developed collaboratively with industry associations, event organizers and venues along with input from health, government and local authorities to provide the highest levels of hygiene and safety.

“Therefore, attendees can expect temperature screenings at entry, mask and physical distancing requirements as directed by local and government guidance both on the show floor and in public spaces, as well as continuous sanitization and deep cleaning measures. These are just a few of the rigorous protocols that will be followed to keep our guests safe and give them the peace-of-mind that we are carefully and considerately presenting our events this season, including MAGIC Pop Up Orlando, as well as all future physical events in 2021,” Helfman said.

Informa Markets Fashion will return with a second edition of digital events, in partnership with business-to-business e-commerce platform NuOrder. Beginning in January, Project Digital, a men’s wear marketplace, will launch on Jan. 19 and run through Feb. 15. MICAM Americas Digital, Informa Markets Fashion’s footwear marketplace, will open Jan. 19 and will run through March 16. MAGIC Digital, Informalities Markets Fashion’s women’s, young contemporary and trend marketplace, will begin on Feb. 1 and will run through March 1, and Coterie Digital, an elevated women’s marketplace, will launch on Feb. 16 and run through March 16.

Sourcing at MAGIC Online, which is hosted through a separate proprietary platform, will also return with its digital event, starting March 1 and running through May 1.

In the second half the year, MAGIC Las Vegas, which includes WWDMAGIC, Project, Project Womens, MAGIC Men’s, MICAM Americas and Sourcing at MAGIC, will run from Aug. 9 to 11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Shortly after, Coterie will take place Sept. 18 to 21 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York.

“For the fashion industry, it’s about interacting with materials and the tactile experience that is generally missed — a sentiment that has been shared directly with us by our customers and what drives the want and need for a return to live events in 2021,” Helfman said. “Our aim is to offer a scaled and symbiotic approach in order to convey and help rebuild the fashion wholesale community in 2021. In addition to evolving our digital product offering, our approach will be a phased reintroduction of physical events in a slow and thoughtful manner, as this will allow to ensure maximum safety while delivering the much-needed opportunities for the industry to come together in key markets in 2021,” she said.

Informa is still exploring the potential for additional, larger scale marketplaces to be included in its 2021 lineup.