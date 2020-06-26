Informa Markets Fashion has set a date for Sourcing at MAGIC while announcing the launch of a sourcing and supply chain digital trade event to convene international buyers and suppliers.

The company said the digital trade event for Sourcing at MAGIC and Footwear Sourcing will run Sept. 15 through Dec. 15. “Aligning with this three-month digital trade event, Sourcing at MAGIC will also host a Made in the USA-focused physical event in Las Vegas from Sept. 30, 2020 to Oct. 2, 2020,” Informa Markets Fashion said in a statement this week.

The digital trade show aims to “give sourcing professionals, designers and production teams access to Sourcing at MAGIC’s established international community of global manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers, online,” organizers said, adding that attendees will be able to “intuitively browse the digital marketplace through various search filter options in an easy-to-use platform designed with the fashion sourcing and supply chain professional in mind.”

For vendors using the online platform, they can customize their profiles and “connect with attendees through integrated video conferencing and direct messaging.” The digital platform also allows them to access data analytic reports. “Like its physical counterpart, Sourcing at MAGIC’s digital trade event will feature expert-driven exclusive content and resources to educate both attendees and exhibitors,” organizers said.

For the physical event, which will be at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Informa Markets Fashion said the trade show will feature “modified hours and a curated selection of domestic suppliers” while “strictly adhering to local and national health and safety guidelines.”

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, organizers said the physical event will “focus on domestic companies and U.S.-represented importers only.” The event will showcase about 50 U.S.-based companies on-site. Attendees will also be able to connect to global vendors digitally via an international resource center.

Kelly Helfman, president of MAGIC, said as much as “we wish we could execute our normal sourcing event with over 30 countries, we are excited for this opportunity to highlight our incredible U.S. fashion manufacturing community. The digital event, which will be open for commerce before, during and after the physical show, will be the perfect complement to the smaller, physical event.”

Helfman told WWD that the three-month online trade event “will enable buyers the opportunity to make lasting one-on-one connections with exhibitors, while also generating new exhibitor discovery over an extended period.” Helfman said the digital edition is not a “trendy” response to market conditions, but part of a longer-term approach “that our industry can greatly benefit from and has needed for a long time.”

“Our digital platform will allow buyers, at their leisure and convenience, the ability to browse, search and discover a curated network of the global supply chain through keyword search filters and AI-powered exhibitor-to-buyer matching,” Helfman explained. “With our digital platform, buyers will also have access to up-to-date industry information and exclusive educational content, which rounds out a comprehensive online experience, much like what is seen and experienced at our live events.”

When asked about the type of experience attendees should expect at the physical event, Helfman told WWD that the “Made in the USA physical event” will serve as a “large supporter of domestic companies and U.S.-represented importers stimulating a much-needed reconnection for the community.”

Helfman said Sourcing at MAGIC will feature “a carefully reimaged show layout guided by physical-distancing guidelines, crowd-control measures, and enhanced cleaning protocols in accordance with Informa’s AllSecure health and safety standard.” Helfman said the company has issued safety guidelines for vendors and buyers.