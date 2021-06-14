JUNE

18 – 22 Milano Moda Uomo

Tel.: +39 02 777 1081

Fax: +39 02 777 10850

Email: cameramoda@cameramoda.it

Web: cameramoda.it

19 – 21 WSM

Digital Show

Tel.: +39 02 34592785

Fax: +39 02 57407553

Email: info@whiteshow.it

Web: whiteshow.com/en

25 – 27 Sì Sposaitalia Collezioni

Fiera Milano City, Via Colleoni, Milan

Tel.: +39 02 4997 1

Email: sposaitaliacollezioni@fieramilano.it

Web: sposaitaliacollezioni.fieramilano.it

25 – 27 Tranoï

Palais de Tokyo, 13 avenue du Président Wilson, 75116 Paris

Email: info@tranoi.com

Web: tranoi.com

28 – 30 Pitti Immagine Filati

Stazione Leopolda, Viale F.lli Rosselli 5, Florence

Tel.: +39 05 536931

Fax: +39 05 53693200

Email: info@pittimmagine.com

Web: pittimmagine.com

30 – July 1 Fashion Rendez-Vous Premiere Vision

Grand Palais éphémère, Avenue Pierre Loti, 75007, Paris

Tel.: +33-(0)4-72-60-65-55

Email: info-visiteurs@premierevision.com

Web: premierevision.com

30 – July 2 Pitti Immagine Uomo

Fortezza da Basso, Viale Strozzi 1, Florence

Tel.: +39 05 536931

Fax: +39 05 53693200

Email: info@pittimmagine.com

Web: pittimmagine.com

30 – July 2 Pitti Immagine Bimbo

Fortezza da Basso, Viale Strozzi 1, Florence

Tel.: +39 05 536931

Fax: +39 05 53693200

Email: info@pittimmagine.com

Web: pittimmagine.com

JULY

1 – 5 Showroom Shanghai

Location TBD, Shanghai

Email: info@showroomshanghai.com

5 – 6 Spinexpo Paris

Atrium, Saint Germain

Tel.: 852-2824-8580

Email: Olivierm@spinexpo.com

Web: spinexpo.com

5 – 8 Paris Haute Couture Week

Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, 100-102, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris

Tel.: +33-(0)1-42-66-64-44

Email: presse@fhcm.paris

Web: fhcm.paris

parisfashionweek.fhcm.paris

5 – 9 Digital Denim Week by Denim Premiere Vision

Email: info@denimpremierevision.com

Web: denimpremierevision.com

5 – 9 Texworld Evolution Paris Le Showroom

5 rue du Mail, 75002 Paris

and

Atelier Richelieu, 60, rue Richelieu, 75002 Paris

Tel.: +33-(0)1-55-26-89-89

Email: visitorservice@france.messefrankfurt.com

Web: texworldevolution-paris.com

6 – 7 Milano Unica

Fiera Milano Rho, Milan

Tel.: +39 02 66 101 105

Fax: +39 02 66 111 335

Email: info@milanounica.it

Web: milanounica.it

7 – 10 Roma Fashion Week

Location TBD, Rome

Tel.: +39 06 678 1313

Fax: +39 06 6920 0303

Email: altaroma@altaroma.it

Web: altaroma.it

13 – 14 The London Textile Fair

The Business Design Centre, 52 Upper Street, Islington, London N1 0QH

Tel.: +44 (0)20 8347 8145

18 – 20 Expo Riva Schuh

Fair District, Riva del Garda, Trento

Tel.: +39 04 64570153

Fax: +39 04 64570130

Email: info@exporivaschuh.it

Web: exporivaschuh.it

24 – 26 Mare d’Amare

Fortezza da Basso, Viale Strozzi, 1, Florence

Tel.: +39 055 20 48 199

Fax: +39 055 20 48 231

Email: segreteria@maredamare.eu

Web: maredamare.eu

25 – 27 China International Fashion Fair

National Convention & Exhibition Center, Laigang Rd, Qingpu District, Shanghai, China

25 – 27 Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics

National Exhibition and Convention Center, 168 East Yinggang Road, Shanghai, China

Web: intertextile-shanghai-apparel-fabrics-autumn.hk.messefrankfurt.com

SEPTEMBER

1 – 3 Evening Dresses Show

Zaha Hadid Maritime Station, Via Molo Manfredi, Salerno

Tel.: +39 089 254452

Email: info@ifta.network

Web: edshow.it

3 – 5 Interfiliere Paris

Porte de Versailles, Place de la Porte de Versailles, 75015 Paris

Tel.: +33 (0) 1-47-56-32-32

Email: question@interfiliere-connect.com

Web: interfiliere.com

3 – 6 Riviera Paris

Porte de Versailles, Place de la Porte de Versailles, 75015 Paris

Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 56 32 42

Email: question@lingerie-connect.com

Web: fr.saloninternationaldelalingerie.com

3 – 6 Exposed

Porte de Versailles, Place de la Porte de Versailles, 75015 Paris

Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 56 32 42

Email: question@lingerie-connect.com

Web: exposedparis.com/fr

3 – 6 Bijorhca Paris

Porte de Versailles, Place de la Porte de Versailles, 75015 Paris

Tel.: +33-(0)1-40-13-74-74

Email: info@wsn.community

Web: whosnext.com/bijorhca

3 – 6 Impact

Porte de Versailles, Place de la Porte de Versailles, 75015 Paris

Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 13 74 74

Email: info@wsn.community

Web: whosnext.com/impact

3 – 6 Traffic

Porte de Versailles, Place de la Porte de Versailles, 75015 Paris

Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 13 74 74

Email: info@wsn.community

Web: whosnext.com/traffic

3 – 6 Who’s Next

Porte de Versailles, Place de la Porte de Versailles, 75015 Paris

Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 13 74 74

Email: info@wsn.community

Web: whosnext.com/whosnext

5 – 7 China Fashion Week

Beijing Chaoyang District Jiuxianqiao Road 2, Block A D PARK Beijing Club

Tel.: 010-84562288

Web: chinafashionweek.org.cn

5 – 7 MODA

NEC Birmingham, B40 1NT, UK

Email: modasupport@hyve.group

Web: moda-uk.co.uk

5 – 8 Homi Milano

Fiera Milano, Milan

Tel.: +39 02 4997 6144 / +39 0249971

Fax: +39 0249976588

Email: vistatori.homi@fieramilano.it

Web: homimilano.com

5-10 Salone Internazionale del Mobile

Fiera Milano, Milan

Tel.: +39 02 725 941

Fax: +39 02 890 11563

Email: info@salonemilano.it

Web: salonemilano.it

7 – 9 Scoop x Pure

The Old Truman Brewery, 91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QR

Web: scoop-international.com

7 – 9 ComocreaInterni

Location TBD, Cernobbio

Tel.: +39 031 316 1

Fax: +39 031 278 342

Email: info@comocrea.com

Web: comocrea.com

8 – 9 Made in France Première Vision

Le Carreau du Temple, 4 rue Eugène Spuller, 75003 Paris

Tel: +33 (0)4 7260 6555

Email: hello@premierevision.com

9 – 13 Maison & Objet

Parc des Expositions Paris Nord Villepinte, 95970 Roissy Cedex

Tel.: +33-(0)1-44-29-03-99

Email: serviceclientvisiteurs@safisalons.fr

Web: maison-objet.com

9 – 13 OnBeauty by Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna

BolognaFiere Fair District, Bologna

Tel.: +39 02 796 420

Fax: +39 02 795 036

Email: info@cosmoprof.it

Web: cosmoprof.it

9 – 18 Paris Design Week

Parc des Expositions Paris Nord Villepinte, 95970 Roissy Cedex

Tel.: +33-(0)1-44-29-03-90

Email: Pierre.gendrot@safisalons.fr

Web: Parisdesignweek.fr

10 – 14 VicenzaOro September

Vicenza Fair, Via dell’Oreficeria, 16, Vicenza, Italy

Tel.: +39 0444 469111

Fax: +39 0444 969000

Email: info@vicenazaoro.com

Web: vicenzaoro.com

14 – 16 Glee

NEC Birmingham, B40 1NT, UK

Email: visitor@gleebirmingham.com

Web: gleebirmingham.com

17 – 19 Pitti Fragranze

Stazione Leopolda, Viale F.lli Rosselli 5, Florence

Tel.: +39 055 36931

Fax: +39 055 3693200

Email: info@pittimmagine.com

Web: pittimmagine.com

18 – 20 Homi Fashion & Jewels

Fiera Milano Rho, Strada Statale Semption, 28, Milan

Tel.: + 02 49971

Fax: +39 02 4997 6588

Email: visitatori.homi@fieramilano.it

Web: homifashionjewels.com

19 – 21 The Micam

Fiera Milano Rho Milan

Tel.: +39 02 438291

Fax: +39 02 43829233

Email: info@themicam.com

Web: themicam.com

19 – 21 The One Milano

Fiera Milano Rho, Milan

Tel.: +39 02 7600 3315 / +39 02 7600 3329

Email: info@theonemilano.com

Web: theonemilano.com

19 – 21 Mipel

Fiera Milano Rho, Milan

Tel.: +39 02 584 511

Fax: +39 0062 5813

Email: segreteria@mipel.it

Web: mipel.com

21 – 23 Premiere Vision Paris

Parc des Expositions Paris – Paris-Nord Villepinte 2 – Hall 5, 82 avenue des Nations, 93420 Villepinte

Email: pvfrance@premierevision.com

Web: premierevision.com

21 – 27 Milano Moda Donna

Milan

Tel.: +39 02 7771081

Fax: +39 02 7771 0850

Email: cameramoda@cameramoda.it

Web: cameramoda.it

22 – 24 Lineapelle

Fiera Milano Rho, Milan

Tel.: +39 02 8807711

Fax: +39 02 860032

Email: milano@lineapelle-fair.it

Web: lineapelle-fair.it

23 – 26 White

Via Tortona 27+54, Milan

Tel.: +39 02 34592785

Fax: +39 02 57407553

Email: info@whiteshow.it

Web: whiteshow.com/en

23 – 26 Super

Location TBD

Tel.: +39 055 36931

Fax: +39 055 3693200

Email: superbrand@pittimmagine.com

Web: https://super.pittimmagine.com/en

24 – 27 Silmo Paris

Parc des Expositions Paris Nord Villepinte, 95970 Paris

Email: silmo@silmo.fr

Web: en.silmoparis.com

27 – 29 Luxepack Monaco

Grimaldi Forum, Monaco

Tel.: +33-(0)4-74-73-42-33

Email: silvia.cavicchioli@infopro-digital.com

Web: luxepackmonaco.com

27 – Oct. 3 Paris Fashion Week

Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, 100-102, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris

Tel.: +33-(0)1-42-66-64-44

Email: presse@fhcm.paris

Web: fhcm.paris

parisfashionweek.fhcm.paris

29 – 30 Filo International

MiCo Milano Convention Centre, Via Gattamelata, 5, Milan

Tel.: +39 015 8483271

Fax: +39 015 403978

Email: info@filo.it

Web: filo.it

30 – Oct. 3

Tranoï

Palais de la Bourse, 28 Place de la Bourse, 75002 Paris

and

Palais de Tokyo, 13 avenue du Président Wilson, 75116 Paris

Email: info@tranoi.com

Web: tranoi.com

OCTOBER

1 – 4 Premiere Classe

Jardin des Tuileries, Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris

Tel.: +33 (0) 1 40 13 74 74

Email: info@wsn.community

Web: whosnext.com/premiere-classe

8 – 14 Shanghai Fashion Week

Location TBD, Shanghai

Web: shanghaifashionweek.com

Ontimeshow

Room 303, No.955 Nansuzhou Road, Huangpu District, Shanghai

Tel.:+86(021)63086782

Email: show@ontimeshow.com

15 – 18 Mode Shanghai

No.158 Julu Rd., Huangpu District, 200020 Shanghai

Email: mode-sh@sifc.org.cn

Web: mode-sh.com

19 – 20 Texfusion

Business Design Centre, 52 Upper St, London N1 0QH

Tel: +44 (0)20 8347 814

24 – 28 TFWA World Exhibition & Conference

Palais des Festivals, 1 boulevard de la Croisette, 06400 Cannes, France

Tel.: +33-(0)1-40-74-09-86

Email: contact@tfwa.com

Web: tfwa.com

25 – 26 Comocrea Textile Design

Villa Erba, Cernobbio, Italy

Tel.: +39 031 3161

Fax: +39 031 2783 42

Email: info@comocrea.com

Web: comocrea.com

NOVEMBER

3 – 5 China International Fashion Fair

Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center

China, Guangdong Province, Shenzhen, Bao’an District, 518103

SPOTLIGHT: The Evening Dress Show

The Evening Dresses Show, which will be held Sept. 1-3 at the Zaha Hadid Maritime Station in Salerno, is the first Italian trade show completely dedicated to men’s and women’s fashion apparel and evening attire accessories. Launched in 2019, the show has evolved to become a must-attend event for this segment of the industry.

The Evening Dresses Show (ED SHOW 2021) is organized by the Independent Fashion Talent Association with support from the Italian Trade Agency and the Agenzia ICE. The IFTA develops — in collaboration with — the Campania Region and other local institutions, b-to-b events and meetings for the fashion sector, “with the aim of supporting southern manufacturers, young designers and national fashion schools,” the organization said.

In this year’s edition, the show has expanded with the inclusion of eveningwear brands and companies catering to children. Additionally, on the last day of the event, the venue will be open to the public with garments for sale. Organizers also expect a larger number of international buyers, merchants, journalists and influencers to attend this year via its virtual b-to-b digital meeting platform for the show, the “Fiera Smart 365.”

“By participating in ED SHOW 2021, companies will have the opportunity to enter a new market, and/or consolidate their foreign customer portfolio, as well as increase the production share dedicated to export,” organizers told WWD.