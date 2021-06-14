JUNE
18 – 22 Milano Moda Uomo
Tel.: +39 02 777 1081
Fax: +39 02 777 10850
Email: cameramoda@cameramoda.it
Web: cameramoda.it
19 – 21 WSM
Digital Show
Tel.: +39 02 34592785
Fax: +39 02 57407553
Email: info@whiteshow.it
Web: whiteshow.com/en
25 – 27 Sì Sposaitalia Collezioni
Fiera Milano City, Via Colleoni, Milan
Tel.: +39 02 4997 1
Email: sposaitaliacollezioni@fieramilano.it
Web: sposaitaliacollezioni.fieramilano.it
25 – 27 Tranoï
Palais de Tokyo, 13 avenue du Président Wilson, 75116 Paris
Email: info@tranoi.com
Web: tranoi.com
28 – 30 Pitti Immagine Filati
Stazione Leopolda, Viale F.lli Rosselli 5, Florence
Tel.: +39 05 536931
Fax: +39 05 53693200
Email: info@pittimmagine.com
Web: pittimmagine.com
30 – July 1 Fashion Rendez-Vous Premiere Vision
Grand Palais éphémère, Avenue Pierre Loti, 75007, Paris
Tel.: +33-(0)4-72-60-65-55
Email: info-visiteurs@premierevision.com
Web: premierevision.com
30 – July 2 Pitti Immagine Uomo
Fortezza da Basso, Viale Strozzi 1, Florence
Tel.: +39 05 536931
Fax: +39 05 53693200
Email: info@pittimmagine.com
Web: pittimmagine.com
30 – July 2 Pitti Immagine Bimbo
Fortezza da Basso, Viale Strozzi 1, Florence
Tel.: +39 05 536931
Fax: +39 05 53693200
Email: info@pittimmagine.com
Web: pittimmagine.com
JULY
1 – 5 Showroom Shanghai
Location TBD, Shanghai
Email: info@showroomshanghai.com
5 – 6 Spinexpo Paris
Atrium, Saint Germain
Tel.: 852-2824-8580
Email: Olivierm@spinexpo.com
Web: spinexpo.com
5 – 8 Paris Haute Couture Week
Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, 100-102, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris
Tel.: +33-(0)1-42-66-64-44
Email: presse@fhcm.paris
Web: fhcm.paris
5 – 9 Digital Denim Week by Denim Premiere Vision
Email: info@denimpremierevision.com
5 – 9 Texworld Evolution Paris Le Showroom
5 rue du Mail, 75002 Paris
and
Atelier Richelieu, 60, rue Richelieu, 75002 Paris
Tel.: +33-(0)1-55-26-89-89
Email: visitorservice@france.messefrankfurt.com
Web: texworldevolution-paris.com
6 – 7 Milano Unica
Fiera Milano Rho, Milan
Tel.: +39 02 66 101 105
Fax: +39 02 66 111 335
Email: info@milanounica.it
Web: milanounica.it
7 – 10 Roma Fashion Week
Location TBD, Rome
Tel.: +39 06 678 1313
Fax: +39 06 6920 0303
Email: altaroma@altaroma.it
Web: altaroma.it
13 – 14 The London Textile Fair
The Business Design Centre, 52 Upper Street, Islington, London N1 0QH
Tel.: +44 (0)20 8347 8145
18 – 20 Expo Riva Schuh
Fair District, Riva del Garda, Trento
Tel.: +39 04 64570153
Fax: +39 04 64570130
Email: info@exporivaschuh.it
Web: exporivaschuh.it
24 – 26 Mare d’Amare
Fortezza da Basso, Viale Strozzi, 1, Florence
Tel.: +39 055 20 48 199
Fax: +39 055 20 48 231
Email: segreteria@maredamare.eu
Web: maredamare.eu
25 – 27 China International Fashion Fair
National Convention & Exhibition Center, Laigang Rd, Qingpu District, Shanghai, China
25 – 27 Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics
National Exhibition and Convention Center, 168 East Yinggang Road, Shanghai, China
Web: intertextile-shanghai-apparel-fabrics-autumn.hk.messefrankfurt.com
SEPTEMBER
1 – 3 Evening Dresses Show
Zaha Hadid Maritime Station, Via Molo Manfredi, Salerno
Tel.: +39 089 254452
Email: info@ifta.network
Web: edshow.it
3 – 5 Interfiliere Paris
Porte de Versailles, Place de la Porte de Versailles, 75015 Paris
Tel.: +33 (0) 1-47-56-32-32
Email: question@interfiliere-connect.com
Web: interfiliere.com
3 – 6 Riviera Paris
Porte de Versailles, Place de la Porte de Versailles, 75015 Paris
Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 56 32 42
Email: question@lingerie-connect.com
Web: fr.saloninternationaldelalingerie.com
3 – 6 Exposed
Porte de Versailles, Place de la Porte de Versailles, 75015 Paris
Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 56 32 42
Email: question@lingerie-connect.com
Web: exposedparis.com/fr
3 – 6 Bijorhca Paris
Porte de Versailles, Place de la Porte de Versailles, 75015 Paris
Tel.: +33-(0)1-40-13-74-74
Email: info@wsn.community
3 – 6 Impact
Porte de Versailles, Place de la Porte de Versailles, 75015 Paris
Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 13 74 74
Email: info@wsn.community
Web: whosnext.com/impact
3 – 6 Traffic
Porte de Versailles, Place de la Porte de Versailles, 75015 Paris
Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 13 74 74
Email: info@wsn.community
Web: whosnext.com/traffic
3 – 6 Who’s Next
Porte de Versailles, Place de la Porte de Versailles, 75015 Paris
Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 13 74 74
Email: info@wsn.community
5 – 7 China Fashion Week
Beijing Chaoyang District Jiuxianqiao Road 2, Block A D PARK Beijing Club
Tel.: 010-84562288
5 – 7 MODA
NEC Birmingham, B40 1NT, UK
Email: modasupport@hyve.group
Web: moda-uk.co.uk
5 – 8 Homi Milano
Fiera Milano, Milan
Tel.: +39 02 4997 6144 / +39 0249971
Fax: +39 0249976588
Email: vistatori.homi@fieramilano.it
Web: homimilano.com
5-10 Salone Internazionale del Mobile
Fiera Milano, Milan
Tel.: +39 02 725 941
Fax: +39 02 890 11563
Email: info@salonemilano.it
Web: salonemilano.it
7 – 9 Scoop x Pure
The Old Truman Brewery, 91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QR
7 – 9 ComocreaInterni
Location TBD, Cernobbio
Tel.: +39 031 316 1
Fax: +39 031 278 342
Email: info@comocrea.com
Web: comocrea.com
8 – 9 Made in France Première Vision
Le Carreau du Temple, 4 rue Eugène Spuller, 75003 Paris
Tel: +33 (0)4 7260 6555
Email: hello@premierevision.com
9 – 13 Maison & Objet
Parc des Expositions Paris Nord Villepinte, 95970 Roissy Cedex
Tel.: +33-(0)1-44-29-03-99
Email: serviceclientvisiteurs@safisalons.fr
Web: maison-objet.com
9 – 13 OnBeauty by Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna
BolognaFiere Fair District, Bologna
Tel.: +39 02 796 420
Fax: +39 02 795 036
Email: info@cosmoprof.it
Web: cosmoprof.it
9 – 18 Paris Design Week
Parc des Expositions Paris Nord Villepinte, 95970 Roissy Cedex
Tel.: +33-(0)1-44-29-03-90
Email: Pierre.gendrot@safisalons.fr
Web: Parisdesignweek.fr
10 – 14 VicenzaOro September
Vicenza Fair, Via dell’Oreficeria, 16, Vicenza, Italy
Tel.: +39 0444 469111
Fax: +39 0444 969000
Email: info@vicenazaoro.com
Web: vicenzaoro.com
14 – 16 Glee
NEC Birmingham, B40 1NT, UK
Email: visitor@gleebirmingham.com
Web: gleebirmingham.com
17 – 19 Pitti Fragranze
Stazione Leopolda, Viale F.lli Rosselli 5, Florence
Tel.: +39 055 36931
Fax: +39 055 3693200
Email: info@pittimmagine.com
Web: pittimmagine.com
18 – 20 Homi Fashion & Jewels
Fiera Milano Rho, Strada Statale Semption, 28, Milan
Tel.: + 02 49971
Fax: +39 02 4997 6588
Email: visitatori.homi@fieramilano.it
19 – 21 The Micam
Fiera Milano Rho Milan
Tel.: +39 02 438291
Fax: +39 02 43829233
Email: info@themicam.com
Web: themicam.com
19 – 21 The One Milano
Fiera Milano Rho, Milan
Tel.: +39 02 7600 3315 / +39 02 7600 3329
Email: info@theonemilano.com
Web: theonemilano.com
19 – 21 Mipel
Fiera Milano Rho, Milan
Tel.: +39 02 584 511
Fax: +39 0062 5813
Email: segreteria@mipel.it
Web: mipel.com
21 – 23 Premiere Vision Paris
Parc des Expositions Paris – Paris-Nord Villepinte 2 – Hall 5, 82 avenue des Nations, 93420 Villepinte
Email: pvfrance@premierevision.com
Web: premierevision.com
21 – 27 Milano Moda Donna
Milan
Tel.: +39 02 7771081
Fax: +39 02 7771 0850
Email: cameramoda@cameramoda.it
Web: cameramoda.it
22 – 24 Lineapelle
Fiera Milano Rho, Milan
Tel.: +39 02 8807711
Fax: +39 02 860032
Email: milano@lineapelle-fair.it
Web: lineapelle-fair.it
23 – 26 White
Via Tortona 27+54, Milan
Tel.: +39 02 34592785
Fax: +39 02 57407553
Email: info@whiteshow.it
Web: whiteshow.com/en
23 – 26 Super
Location TBD
Tel.: +39 055 36931
Fax: +39 055 3693200
Email: superbrand@pittimmagine.com
Web: https://super.pittimmagine.com/en
24 – 27 Silmo Paris
Parc des Expositions Paris Nord Villepinte, 95970 Paris
Email: silmo@silmo.fr
Web: en.silmoparis.com
27 – 29 Luxepack Monaco
Grimaldi Forum, Monaco
Tel.: +33-(0)4-74-73-42-33
Email: silvia.cavicchioli@infopro-digital.com
Web: luxepackmonaco.com
27 – Oct. 3 Paris Fashion Week
Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, 100-102, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris
Tel.: +33-(0)1-42-66-64-44
Email: presse@fhcm.paris
Web: fhcm.paris
29 – 30 Filo International
MiCo Milano Convention Centre, Via Gattamelata, 5, Milan
Tel.: +39 015 8483271
Fax: +39 015 403978
Email: info@filo.it
Web: filo.it
30 – Oct. 3
Tranoï
Palais de la Bourse, 28 Place de la Bourse, 75002 Paris
and
Palais de Tokyo, 13 avenue du Président Wilson, 75116 Paris
Email: info@tranoi.com
Web: tranoi.com
OCTOBER
1 – 4 Premiere Classe
Jardin des Tuileries, Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris
Tel.: +33 (0) 1 40 13 74 74
Email: info@wsn.community
Web: whosnext.com/premiere-classe
8 – 14 Shanghai Fashion Week
Location TBD, Shanghai
Ontimeshow
Room 303, No.955 Nansuzhou Road, Huangpu District, Shanghai
Tel.:+86(021)63086782
Email: show@ontimeshow.com
15 – 18 Mode Shanghai
No.158 Julu Rd., Huangpu District, 200020 Shanghai
Email: mode-sh@sifc.org.cn
Web: mode-sh.com
19 – 20 Texfusion
Business Design Centre, 52 Upper St, London N1 0QH
Tel: +44 (0)20 8347 814
24 – 28 TFWA World Exhibition & Conference
Palais des Festivals, 1 boulevard de la Croisette, 06400 Cannes, France
Tel.: +33-(0)1-40-74-09-86
Email: contact@tfwa.com
Web: tfwa.com
25 – 26 Comocrea Textile Design
Villa Erba, Cernobbio, Italy
Tel.: +39 031 3161
Fax: +39 031 2783 42
Email: info@comocrea.com
Web: comocrea.com
NOVEMBER
3 – 5 China International Fashion Fair
Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center
China, Guangdong Province, Shenzhen, Bao’an District, 518103
SPOTLIGHT: The Evening Dress Show
The Evening Dresses Show, which will be held Sept. 1-3 at the Zaha Hadid Maritime Station in Salerno, is the first Italian trade show completely dedicated to men’s and women’s fashion apparel and evening attire accessories. Launched in 2019, the show has evolved to become a must-attend event for this segment of the industry.
The Evening Dresses Show (ED SHOW 2021) is organized by the Independent Fashion Talent Association with support from the Italian Trade Agency and the Agenzia ICE. The IFTA develops — in collaboration with — the Campania Region and other local institutions, b-to-b events and meetings for the fashion sector, “with the aim of supporting southern manufacturers, young designers and national fashion schools,” the organization said.
In this year’s edition, the show has expanded with the inclusion of eveningwear brands and companies catering to children. Additionally, on the last day of the event, the venue will be open to the public with garments for sale. Organizers also expect a larger number of international buyers, merchants, journalists and influencers to attend this year via its virtual b-to-b digital meeting platform for the show, the “Fiera Smart 365.”
“By participating in ED SHOW 2021, companies will have the opportunity to enter a new market, and/or consolidate their foreign customer portfolio, as well as increase the production share dedicated to export,” organizers told WWD.