×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Mondays's Digital Daily: February 13, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Jack Benson, Longtime Apparel Manufacturer, Dies at 91

Fashion

Ashlyn RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Rihanna Wears Loewe for Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Jack Benson, Longtime Apparel Manufacturer, Dies at 91

Benson, along with his father and brothers, owned Benson and Partners.

Jack Benson
Jack Benson courtesy shot

Jack Benson, an apparel manufacturer who owned a sportswear company with his father and brothers called Benson and Partners and developed the Outlander and Jeanne Pierre labels, died Feb. 8 at 91 years old.

Benson died of heart failure at Naples Hospital in Naples, Florida, according to his daughter, Betty Benson Poster.

Born in Manhattan Beach, Brooklyn, Benson graduated from Lincoln High School before attending New York University for several years, without getting his degree. He served in the Korean War (Stateside) and started a sportswear business with his dad and brothers. He later expanded his business with brands such as Outlander, Dorothée Bis and Jeanne Pierre.

Related Galleries

In a WWD article in 1971, Benson gave an interview about how he started the family business, and the risk it took giving up making skirts for Sears Roebuck and J.C. Penney and acquiring more fashionable brands. “We’ve got all our money on the table, and now it’s a matter of seeing whether we win or crap out. We think we’re going to win,” Benson said.

Benson, who ran the business out of 525 Seventh Avenue with his brothers, Sam and Irving, was doing $4.5 million in sales, but said he hoped that with two other companies, Outlander, which manufactured sweaters in Hong Kong, and Dorothée Bis, which produced the Paris knitwear firm’s designs in the U.S., the company would ultimately do about $20 million annually.

“My brother Sam and I decided there was more to life than just numbers, and that’s when we gave up a business which other people might have jumped at — working only for Sears Roebuck and J.C. Penney, making skirts for them,” Benson said. They went from two accounts to 1,100 stores. Under the name of Sir John, the two brothers built up a business of $2.5 annually which they operated from 1959 to 1966.

“We began to make skirts for Sears. In the first year we made $100,000 profit on sales of $1 million, not bad for a new company which was producing skirts to retail at $22. We then decided to sell also to Penney’s and we boosted our volume to $2.5 million. But it became something of a routine operation. We would sketch a line, and work out the skirts, manufacture them and ship them and then have nothing much else to do except watch the stock market ticker,” said Benson. The Bensons did this until 1966, when they tried to sell to other chains but found they wouldn’t buy sufficiently large quantities.

“We decided we were going to have fun and in 1967 formed Fashion Discoveries and only make the kind of sportswear which would be outstanding and which were the kinds of things we wanted to do,” said Jack Benson. They decided to stick with making skirts, but making them out of the finest fabrics available, imports such as Bernat Klein, McNutt Donegal tweeds….and wholesaling them between $10.75 and $21.75.

Benson then formed Outlander, a separate firm, to import sweaters from Hong Kong because he felt knitwear was important for his firm. They hired Carole Horn to design a summer collection that included polyester, sell-through shirts, geometric prints and art decor themes. “These were clothes that were fun to wear. They aren’t dull, stodgy or classic, but they’re not hippie either,” he said in the 1971 story.

“We make entire wardrobes — anything from rainwear to bikinis, if we think something looks good and is hot, but our greatest strength is in dresses and sportswear,” said Benson in the 1971 story.

“The scoop neck skinny sweater was my dad’s idea,” said Betty Benson Poster, discussing the Outlander knits.

In 1970, Benson traveled to Paris to see what was being shown in sweaters and while he was there met Elie Jacobson, owner of Dorothée Bis. The two struck a deal for Benson to produce Dorothée Bis knitwear styles in the U.S., in partnership with a mill owner in Pennsylvania.

The Bensons were experts in sewing, cleaning machines, cutting and manufacturing. In fact, Jack Benson said topflight production men were the unsung heroes of the apparel business, and he counted his brother, Sam, among them.

In the family business, Jack handled sales, Sam was into production and Irving had been a West Coast regional sales man for Garland Inc., until he was called back when “I decided we were going to make this a family business,” said Jack Benson in 1971. Irving Benson later went on start Cygne Designs, while Outlander Ltd. was sold to Leslie Fay Cos. in 1975.

In 1983, when Benson later became president of Jeanne Pierre, he told WWD that sweater sales were now being spread over 10 or 11 months rather than just fall and holiday. “A manufacturer has to flow merchandise into the stores on a continuous basis without overexposing himself to the point where he’ll get hurt if business is not good. That’s one reason many firms are limiting their production. They don’t want to get hurt.”

His daughter Betty noted that her father would travel frequently to Hong Kong. “He was kind and creative and full of life and optimism. He lived in the moment and worked well as a team member,” she said.

Jack Benson retired in 1989 and he and his wife, Barbara, got in a car and left their New York City apartment and just started driving. They decided to settle outside Vail, Colorado, where he played golf and skied. “He skied until he was 85. He was an excellent skier,” said his daughter Betty. He lived there for years, until last year, when he moved to Naples, Florida.

In addition to his daughter Betty and wife, Barbara Wise Benson, he is survived by daughters Lori Benson, Lisa Benson, and a son, Michael Benson, as well as four grand-daughters. He is pre-deceased by a daughter, Susan Lurie.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

Hot Summer Bags

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Jack Benson, Long-time Sportswear Manufacturer, Dies at 91

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad