Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: January 19, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Fashion Journalist André Leon Talley Dead at 73

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton and Nike ‘Air Force 1’ by Virgil Abloh Sneaker to Launch With Auction

Fashion

Nigo Wants to Revive ‘Fun’ in Fashion at Kenzo

Jamie Litvack Named President of Bagatelle International

He takes over the role from his father, Michael Litvack, who continues as chief executive officer.

Jamie Litvack
Jamie Litvack courtesy shot.

Jamie Litvack has been named president of Bagatelle International.

The role was previously held by his father, Michael, who continues as chief executive officer.

Jamie Litvack has spent 12 years as executive vice president of sales and merchandising.

“Jamie’s relentless passion for the success of a smoothly run Bagatelle, combined with his sharp eye for product, has been the driving force behind the growth and success of the company,” said Michael Litvack.

In his new role, Jamie Litvack looks forward to the continued growth of product categories, a fully realized sportswear assortment encompassing all markets from modern classic to contemporary trendy, with other categories in between.

Bagatelle manufactures and markets contemporary ready-to-wear, outerwear and leather clothing. Its brands include Avec Les Files, Kathy Ireland and Bagatelle Collection, which are carried in such major retailers as Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters, among others.

The company is based in New York.

 

FOR MORE STORIES: 

Bagatelle Appoints Ramit Shakdher as Chief Operating Officer

Michael Kors Taps Janice Sullivan as President of Women’s Ready-to-wear

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Winners: Lalaland and Uzuri K&Y

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad