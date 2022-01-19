Jamie Litvack Named President of Bagatelle International

Jamie Litvack has been named president of Bagatelle International.

The role was previously held by his father, Michael, who continues as chief executive officer.

Jamie Litvack has spent 12 years as executive vice president of sales and merchandising.

“Jamie’s relentless passion for the success of a smoothly run Bagatelle, combined with his sharp eye for product, has been the driving force behind the growth and success of the company,” said Michael Litvack.

In his new role, Jamie Litvack looks forward to the continued growth of product categories, a fully realized sportswear assortment encompassing all markets from modern classic to contemporary trendy, with other categories in between.

Bagatelle manufactures and markets contemporary ready-to-wear, outerwear and leather clothing. Its brands include Avec Les Files, Kathy Ireland and Bagatelle Collection, which are carried in such major retailers as Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters, among others.

The company is based in New York.

