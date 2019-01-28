Japan External Trade Organization, or JETRO, presented a handpicked selection of 21 exhibitors for its second annual Japan Textile Salon, which touted uncommon weaving and dyeing techniques, fabrications and materials such as Swiss cotton, indigo jacquard pile, denim and silks, among other premium fabrics. The event took place at the Altman Building in New York last week.

JETRO’s first Japan Textile Salon in New York debuted in January 2018 with the objective to connect the U.S. fashion industry to Japanese textile companies that were cherry-picked from among the nation’s top weavers, printing producers, design studios and manufacturers to show their collections at the event. The salon featured specialty concepts and items such as selvage denim woven on old-fashioned power looms; a high-grade silk threading process, and premium fabrics made by spun silk using advanced technology, JETRO said.

Spring 2020 trend colors — which were chosen by Japan Fashion Week Organization, or JFW — were centered on global environment and political instability, presenting abstract themes such as “Future Travel = Temporal Trip” that focused on twinkling, iridescent and ultramodern technical fabrics with a cool-toned color palette. “New Definition + Equation,” its second theme, presented enhanced basics across earthy, muted tones and a range of ashy purples, described as “a timeless neo-basic palette” and “a simple and genderless gamut, awash with modernity.”

Aiko Ishikawa, translator and branding consultant at Stone + Current, told WWD, “[The textile designers] are trying to capture that sense of fantasy mixed with reality, [referring to times] when we try to recall past events or to visualize what lies ahead of us.” She continued, “The JFW team tried to demonstrate the fantasy-like future vision with athletic/sporty technical fabrics, as well as through glossy finishes and textiles with shiny or silvery elements.”

This year’s Japan Textile Salon also featured discussion panels with Angela Kramer, senior manager of fabric research and development at 3.1 Phillip Lim and Scott Morrison of premium denim company 3×1, who “discussed their use of Japanese textiles in fabrics within their respective collections,” according to JETRO.

For more Business news from WWD, see:

PrimaLoft Rolls Out First Fully Recycled Bio Performance Fabric

Fashion Industry’s ‘War for Talent,’ Demand for Vocational Skills

Field Notes: Fashion’s Making Waves

Fashion Brand Nicholas K Cites ‘Longevity’ as Key to Sustainability