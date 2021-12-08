Skip to main content
Jessica and Tina Simpson Talk Plans for the Jessica Simpson Collection

Licensing partnerships remain intact, including the Camuto Group for Jessica Simpson Collection Footwear, which has been extended through 2029.

Jessica Simpson and Tina Simpson
Jessica Simpson and her mother and business partner, Tina Simpson. courtesy shot.

It’s been nearly a month since Jessica Simpson and her business partner and mother Tina Simpson gained full control of the Jessica Simpson Collection, and the duo are busy making plans to pump new excitement into the brand.

The Simpsons repurchased the Jessica Simpson Collection from Sequential Brands Group, which filed for bankruptcy in August, for $65 million for the 62.5 percent Sequential portion, making the duo 100 percent brand owners. The deal closed Nov. 12.

WWD reported in May that Jessica Simpson and her mother were working with William Sussman’s Threadstone Advisors, who structured the transaction, to raise money to buy back the Jessica Simpson business.

The day-to-day business is now being run by Jessica Simpson as chief executive officer and Tina Simpson as president. The business is headquartered  in Los Angeles, with showrooms in New York.

According to the Simpsons, their top priorities will be expanding into skin care, health and wellness, as well as weight control, demi-fine jewelry, and furniture, including mattresses, home improvement, retail stores and international.

“Jessica’s involvement will continue as it always has, but with even more fervor and excitement being the owner of her brand,” said Tina Simpson on Wednesday.

Licensing partnerships remain intact, including the Camuto Group for Jessica Simpson Collection Footwear, which has been extended through 2029.

The Simpson business has 32 licensed categories and hundreds of employees. The Jessica Simpson team will remain intact and add new employees as needed.

Founded in 2005, the Jessica Simpson Collection is a lifestyle concept inspired by and designed in collaboration with Jessica Simpson. The brand offers 32 product categories, which in addition to footwear, includes apparel, fragrance, luggage, fashion accessories, handbags, jewelry, maternity apparel, girls’ clothing and home. The brand has nearly 20 licensees and strong department store distribution, in addition to a robust e-commerce business. The brand is distributed to such retailers as Dillard’s, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Belk, Zappos and DSW, as well as internationally.

Pre-pandemic, the brand was said to be doing about $1 billion in retail sales, but that has since slipped.

“I am humbled to reclaim 100 percent of my brand and my name. I am so proud of the work we have done in building a complete lifestyle brand that is fashion-forward and relatable to all kinds of women,” said Jessica Simpson. “It is my honor to partner with the greatest leader, my mom, for this next phase that will see us continuing to bring our customers a quality product at an affordable price point. I appreciate the steadfast support of our truly awesome licensees and partners and look forward to many more years of meaningful, successful collaboration. The sky is the limit for this magical brand that all started with a pair of cowboy boots and a dream.”

Tina Simpson added: “Jessica has a uniquely personal connection to her fans and our customers. She is the ultimate muse in every way. I am thrilled to partner with her to bring the Jessica Simpson Collection to the next level as we step into 100 percent ownership of the brand. It is my pleasure and honor to lead our talented team of passionate, dedicated, smart women and work hand in hand with our world-class licensees to deliver product and build a legacy that we are all immensely proud of.”

Jessica and Tina Simpson self-financed the purchase with additional funds provided by First Eagle Alternative Credit and WhiteHawk Capital. Larry Klaff, senior managing director for First Eagle Alternative Credit, said: “First Eagle Alternative Credit is excited to be part of the financing and looks forward to supporting the company’s strategic growth.”

Sussman of Threadstone Advisors was responsible for structuring the transaction along with Jessica Simpson Collection chief financial officer Jeff Howald. Michell C. Littman, an attorney with Littman, Krooks LLP, advised on corporate legal matters and Mette Kurth, an attorney with Culhane Meadows PLLC, advised on bankruptcy matters. Chuck W. Grimes from Grimes, LLC advised on intellectual property law, and David Levin of DL Business Management serves as Jessica Simpson’s business manager.

Jessica Simpson launched at a time when celebrity brands were all the rage, and while many businesses during that time disappeared, Jessica Simpson Collection achieved a real critical mass and evolved with Simpson herself personally and through corporate changes. The late Vince Camuto bought the brand’s master license for $15 million at its start and helped steer its development, first in footwear, and then into other categories. Shortly after Camuto’s death, Sequential entered the picture paying $117.56 million in cash as well as Sequential stock for a 62.5 percent stake in the brand.

As reported in October, Galaxy Universal bought Sequential’s active brands for $330 million. The portfolio included And1, Avia, Gaiam and SPRI brands.

 

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

