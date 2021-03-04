Kate Spade New York, a division of Tapestry Inc., is reorganizing its creative organization structure.

Nicola Glass, creative director of Kate Spade, will leave the company on April 1. The brand has started a search for a head of product design who will lead design across all categories, including handbags and accessories, ready-to-wear, jewelry, footwear and licensing categories. During the search, the design team will report directly to Liz Fraser, president and chief executive officer of Kate Spade, working closely with the brand’s senior leadership team.

“We are grateful to Nicola for her contributions to Kate Spade. Nicola helped us to take important steps forward, including rebuilding the core of our handbag assortment and enhancing our product quality, while creating iconic and proprietary elements that distinguish our brand. She has also established an incredibly talented deign team who will continue to honor or brand’s legacy and drive our business into the future,” said Fraser.

In the new creative organization, the company has decided to name two roles, senior vice president, brand concept and strategy, and head of product design. These leaders will partner with Jenny Campbell, senior vice president, chief marketing officer, and Michele Parsons, senior vice president, chief merchandising officer, to ensure a consistent brand experience across all consumer touchpoints.

Kristen Naiman, who has been senior vice president, brand creative at Kate Spade for the past seven years, will assume the role of senior vice president, brand concept and strategy, effective April 1. She will be responsible for the creation, publication, and socialization of brand storytelling platforms, helping set the vision and lead the creation of all brand elements across customer touchpoints, as well as annual and seasonal concept, print and color direction. She reports to Fraser.

Glass, who joined Kate Spade, in November 2017, was previously with Michael Kors as senior vice president of accessories design, overseeing all design and development of Michael Kors Collection and Michael Michael Kors. Glass had been with Kors since 2004. Earlier, Glass, who was born in Belfast, worked at Gucci as an accessories designer.

“Kate Spade is a unique global lifestyle brand and with a loyal and passionate following,” said Fraser. “Over the past year, we’ve worked diligently to build a strong foundation for our future. We have made significant progress, refocusing on our core collection and bringing newness to the assortment to reflect the brand’s distinct DNA.”

