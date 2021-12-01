Skip to main content
Tiffany Boone Becomes Lafayette 148 Brand Ambassador

The celebrity appears on the brand's holiday campaign and series with women in the arts.

Tiffany Boone in Lafayette 148.

FASHION AMBASSADOR: Lafayette 148 has its first brand ambassador: Tiffany Boone, who recently starred in the hit streaming series “Nine Perfect Strangers.”

Following her appearance at the Lafayette 148’s SoHo flagship opening last month, Boone officially steps into the ambassador role by debuting in the brand’s holiday 2021 campaign, “An L.A. Holiday” and starring in Lafayette 148’s new storytelling series “148 with” featuring one-minute, 48-second interviews with women in the arts.

Lafayette 148 says the campaign has “a day-to-night narrative” with Boone wearing looks from across the collection. The campaign was shot in architect John Lautner’s recently restored 1956 modernist Harpel House, perched high in the Hollywood Hills. The collection includes an Italian calf-leather blouson and pencil skirt in an embossed croc print, lightweight lamb reversible shearlings, long-line hand-beaded slip dresses, classic men’s smoking jackets with wide-leg pants to feminize the silhouette.

“I love the feeling of integrity that comes from wearing these beautiful and effortless clothes that are made for women by women,” said Boone. “The shearlings, knits and leather in the collection are so sensual yet understated in their own unique ways; molding my body and transforming me in the same way playing a role in a movie does. Shooting the Holiday campaign, up in the Hollywood Hills, made me feel strong, powerful, comfortable, luxurious, confident, sexy and rich — all in just one day and night!”

Tiffany Boone in Lafayette 148.
