Global Brands Group Holding Ltd.’s European division will launch a streetwear collection inspired by the world of Lego Ninjago and embodying fashion brand Hype.’s essence.

The 28-piece collection for adults and kids includes long- and short-sleeved Ts, shorts, hoodies, joggers, caps and backpacks. The brand illustrates the characters and moments from the Lego Ninjago TV series, which focuses on the fictional world of Ninjago, telling the story of a group of six teenage ninjas and their battles against the forces of evil.

Lego, the legacy toy brand, is known for its colorful plastic bricks. Over the years, the toy maker has continually made its heritage brand fresh by investing in myriad projects that associate its company and products with current themes and references — from special-edition toys featuring popular action heroes and female scientists, to animated videos and films showcasing Lego characters.

“We’ve been a long-term partner of Lego in Europe and when the team approached us with the opportunity to help bring this new collection to fruition, we knew immediately that it would really resonate with teen and adult Lego fans,” said Sye Austin, brand manager, licensing, Global Brands Group Europe. “We leveraged our manufacturing and sourcing strengths, as well as our technical expertise, to create this new collection that meets the Lego brand’s exceptionally high-quality standards and reflects the spirit of Lego Ninjago.”

The collection features oversize silhouettes in the iconic Lego Ninjago color palette with embellishments such as heavy embroidery, chunky taping, branded neck ribs and oversize graphics. Throughout the collection, the secret Lego Ninjago language is used to spell out “Just Hype.”

Nicola Daglish, EMEA licensing manager at Lego, said, “The opportunity to create this never-seen-before Lego Ninjago collection with Hype., designed with a young adult audience in mind but available for kids and adults, would not have been possible without the production expertise and support of our long-term apparel partner, Global Brands Group. The Global Brands team worked extremely hard with their manufacturing base to bring the Lego x Hype. fashion-forward designs to life, ensuring the important brand details and quality reflected the Lego standards.”

The lego Ninjago collection is available online at lego.com and justyhype.com, with price points ranging from 17.99 pounds to 59.99 pounds.

