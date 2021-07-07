Levi Strauss & Co., and its brands, Levi’s, Dockers, Denizen by Levi’s and Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., have become members of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol.

More than 90 percent of Levi Strauss & Co.’s products are cotton-based and the company has committed to sourcing 100 percent more sustainably grown cotton, focusing on decreasing water use, cutting carbon emissions and reducing fertilizer and pesticide use.

This corporate commitment to more sustainable and resilient cotton sourcing is part of a broader internal initiative designed to move Levi’s toward a more sustainable and circular product strategy.

“At Levi Strauss & Co., the quality and sustainability of the cotton we use is critical to our business and important to our customers,” said Jeffrey Hogue, chief sustainability officer, Levi Strauss & Co. “Membership in the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol will be an important step and a key partnership in our efforts to source 100 percent more sustainably grown cotton.”

The Trust Protocol will assist Levi’s efforts by providing verified data on sustainability practices from U.S. cotton growers and access to aggregate year-over-year data on critical metrics including water use, greenhouse gas emissions, energy use, soil carbon, soil loss and land use efficiency. Levi’s will also participate in the pilot phase of the Protocol Credit Management System, which provides its members with complete supply chain transparency through use of TextileGenesis’ blockchain technology.

“Levi Strauss & Co. is a globally recognized and respected brand and we are proud to welcome them as members,” said Dr. Gary Adams, president of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol. “During the past 35 years, the U.S. cotton industry has made significant progress in reducing our environmental impact and the Trust Protocol is aligned with the 2025 national goals to further those improvements. As a member, Levi Strauss & Co. will receive farm level data, which will help them progress their sustainability efforts and achieve their cotton sourcing goals.”

Levi’s reported 2020 net revenues were $4.5 billion and the company’s products are sold in more than 100 countries worldwide through chain retailers, department stores online sites and approximately 3,100 retail stores and shops-in-shop.

Since its launch in 2020, the Trust Protocol has added more than 450 brand, retailer, mill and manufacturer members. These include Gap Inc., along with its brands, Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta, Gildan, and U.K. retailers such as Tesco, Byford and Next plc. The Trust Protocol also includes 10 U.S. mills, as well as members in Latin America.

The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, recognized by Textile Exchange and Forum for the Future, and part of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Cotton 2023 Sustainable Cotton Challenge, Cotton 2040 and Cotton Up initiatives.

