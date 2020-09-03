Li & Fung, Ltd. has tapped Deepika Rana as chief customer officer, a new role. She will add this title to her current responsibilities as president of supply chain solutions.

In her new position, Rana will leverage Li & Fung’s global network in 50-plus production markets and integrate its diverse supply chain solutions to create a focused customer-centric offering.

Rana joined Li & Fung in 2003 and was promoted to executive director of Indian Subcontinent and Sub-Saharan African in 2014, where she oversaw $2 billion in turnover across nine production countries. She previously worked at J.C. Penney Purchasing Corp., India, and earlier was head of May Department Stores International Inc., India liaison office.

She reports to Joseph Phi, executive director and group president of Li & Fung. Rana, who is based in Hong Kong, will also join the company’s global executive board.

Li & Fung, headquartered in Hong Kong, specializes in managing the supply chains of high-volume, time-sensitive goods for leading retailers and brands worldwide.