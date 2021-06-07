Lightspeed, a Montreal-based commerce platform that’s dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, has entered into definitive agreements to acquire NuOrder, the digital wholesale e-commerce platform, and Ecwid, a U.S.-based global e-commerce platform.

NuOrder serves more than 3,000 brands and saw 100,000-plus retailers make more than $11.5 billion in orders through its platform in the trailing 12-month period ended March 31. It generated revenues of more than $20 million and grew at a rate exceeding 30 percent year-over-year during the same period.

Lightspeed will acquire NuOrder for about $425 million, satisfied by way of payment on closing of about $212.5 million in cash and the issuance of subordinate voting shares in the capital of Lightspeed valued at about $212.5 million. The deal is expected to close during the quarter ended Sept. 30 after applicable regulatory approvals.

Together, Lightspeed and NuOrder aim to create an industry-leading bridge between the merchant and supplier experience, simplifying product ordering for retailers and offering brands insight into how their products move. The acquisition will capitalize on the early success of the Lightspeed Supplier Network and accelerate the growth of Lightspeed’s financial services offerings, including Lighspeed Payments and Lightspeed Capital, while helping the company establish a global distribution network for leading brands, such as Canada Goose, Converse and Arc’teryx.

As reported, in March, NuOrder, which is based in Los Angeles, disclosed a $45 million funding round led by Natalie Massenet and Nick Brown of Imaginary Ventures and Brighton Park Capital.

Ecwid, which allows customers to create stand-alone businesses in minutes, serves more than 130,000 paying customers in 100-plus countries. In the period ended March 31, Ecwid generated revenues of over $20 million, growing at a rate of more than 50 percent year-over-year.

Lightspeed will acquire Ecwid for about $500 million, satisfied by way of payment on closing of about $175 million in cash and of Lightspeed shares valued at about $325 million. The deal, which is subject to customary closing conditions and post-closing working capital adjustment, is expected to close during the quarter ended Sept. 30, after applicate regulatory approvals.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as exclusive financial adviser to Ecwid and RBC served as adviser to Lightspeed on the Ecwid transaction

Once integrated, the combination of Lightspeed and Ecwid will help merchants reach shoppers wherever they are, whether on social media, or on digital marketplaces.

Lightspeed, which was founded in 2005, is a one-stop commerce platform and serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in more than 100 countries. It has teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company helps merchants simplify, scale, and provide exceptional customer experiences. Its cloud solution unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing and connection to supplier networks.

“By joining forces with Ecwid and NuOrder, Lightspeed becomes the common thread, uniting merchants, suppliers and consumers, a transformation we believe will enable innovative retailers to adapt to the new world of commerce,” said Dax Dasilva, founder and chief executive officer of Lightspeed. “As economics reopen and business creation accelerates, we hope to embolden entrepreneurs with the tools they need to simplify their operations and scale their ambitions.”

Ruslan Fazlyev, CEO of Ecwid, said, “The distinction between online and brick-and-mortar retail has disappeared. Lightspeed and Ecwid, two best-in-class platforms, will unite to truly empower businesses. By eliminating the barriers merchants face when selling online, we will only more rapidly achieve our common vision of democratizing retail for independent businesses worldwide and enrich the communities they serve.”

In a joint statement, NuOrder cofounders and co-CEOs Olivia Skuza and Heath Wells said, “At NuOrder, we have been on a journey to revolutionize retail by building a global network for brands and retailers. The coming together of Lightspeed and NuOrder accelerates that vision exponentially. The power of connected commerce comes to life now. We are thrilled to join forces with Lightspeed to unlock transformative value for brands and retailers globally. This represents an inflection point in the history of retail.”

In an email to NuOrder customers Monday, Skuza and Wells said they expect the deal to offer a single platform that will connect brands to retailers to consumers; provide access to sell-through data that will give insight into how products move and the ability to deliver better buying recommendations to their retail customers to support easy reordering to maximize revenue opportunities. They also said that with NuOrder and Lightspeed’s combined global reach, customers will be able to market and sell products who match distribution profiles, as well as open up new revenue streams. Through NuOrder and Lightspeed’s centralized financing solution, brands will be able to get paid efficiently on invoice while retailers will get the time they need to sell products to support the invoice payments. The deal is also expected to enable the ability to drop shop to customers and drive sales as retailers will be able to route orders directly to customers.

The closing of the two acquisitions is not contingent on each other.

