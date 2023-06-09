Louis Poulsen Teams With Glass Artists Home in Heven

COPENHAGEN — Louis Poulsen, the maker of one of the most recognized creations of Danish craftsmanship, just released a series of art pieces sculpted with horns and tentacles. In an unexpected move, the maker of the famed chic artichoke model teamed with devilishly fun Brooklyn-based glassmakers Home in Heven for this year’s 3daysofdesign that ran here Wednesday through Friday.

Each piece was carefully crafted by founders Breanna Box and Peter Dupont, who met while working as models in London. Their brand took off during COVID-19, after posting a carafe made for a friend. Their clout in the fashion industry helped leverage their new company, proceeds from which will help fund a documentary film Box hopes to make about her late grandfather’s unconventional life as a gangster.

Home in Heven, which plays on the idea of heaven and hell and naughty versus nice, also gained steam after crafting the Swipe bag for fashion label Coperni, as well as its floral bras and a barely-there starfish top, both made of glass. This latest outing was made in collaboration with glass artist Elliot Walker of Blowfish Glass in Birmingham, who was also the winner of Netflix series “Blown Away.”

Louis Poulsen’s latest collaboration with Home in Heven. Courtesy Photo

“It’s like hell in there,” Box said Friday of the glassmaking process, as Dupont chuckled knowingly next to her. When asked why their lamps bear horns, she quipped, “You know God made everything, including Lucifer,” adding that the first lamp they made was for a friend named Damien, a true “troublemaker,” she said.

Elsewhere, the collaboration features whimsical artistic interpretations of the famed Pale Rose Collection and is inspired by heritage designs from Poul Henningsen and Vilhelm Lauritzen, two of Louis Poulsen’s most prolific collaborators.

In 1924, Henningsen created his influential Paris lamp for Louis Poulsen, and his work greatly shaped the manufacturer’s approach to dualities of design and light. Louis Poulsen was founded in 1874 and is today part of the Design Holding galaxy of upscale design brands like B&B Italia, Flos, Lumens, Arclinea, Maxalto and Azucena. It also produces Fendi Casa through a joint venture with the Roman fashion house, and Audo Copenhagen, which also showcased its new designs at its showroom during 3daysofdesign.

The display unfolded at Louis Poulsen’s waterside showroom, a former maritime building, in Copenhagen. The collection will be sold at auction later this year and some of the proceeds will go to charity.

Peter Dupont and Brianna Box, the couple behind Home in Heven. Courtesy of Home in Heven

Dupont, who has worked in the design and production of sustainable clothes and furniture, explained that the duo, now engaged to be married after four years together, decided to take glassblowing classes together and started by renting a bench at a female-owned “hot shop” called The Glass Hub. He likens their passion for filmmaking to glassmaking, adding that the duo took to glassmaking because it was immediate. Still novices, more precise pieces take 15 years of glassblowing experience. “It’s about finding the right people [like Walker] to collaborate with for the right project,” he added, sitting on a lounge chair under the warm June sun.

“We’re excited to reveal these unique pieces, as a wonderful modern tribute to two of our most important heritage designers. This collaboration just goes to show how iconic heritage designs continue to inspire and evolve over time,” said Louis Poulsen chief commercial officer David Obel Rosenkvist.