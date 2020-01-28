LONDON – Luxury, beauty and jewelry brands, as well as property developers, are donating to charities and local government to help battle the coronavirus, as the death toll in China rose to 106, with the number of infections almost doubling in a day to more than 4,500. Some 71 people have recovered from the disease.

Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, and its neighboring cities are still in lockdown. Hong Kong SAR, the disputed region of Taiwan, Singapore and North Korea have tightened travel restrictions to prevent the virus spreading. The sickness has already traveled across China and to at least 16 countries globally.