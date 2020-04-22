Lyssé New York plans to open an Eco-Friendly Shop with its holiday 2020 collection on its web site, lysse.com, on Nov. 23.

The shop will feature sportif-inspired women’s clothing made from environmentally friendly fabrics.

“The Eco-Friendly Shop uses custom-made, eco-friendly fabrics designed for aesthetic pleasure and purpose,” said Claudia Marenco, creative director. “Pieces are crafted from double-face teddy textures in comforting, muted colors and sustainable fabrics with breathability and wicking.”

Among the fabrics are poly-printed georgette, EcoVero stretch satin, bamboo, Repreve knit denim and EcoVero ponte, in two seasonal weight options.

Lysse’s new poly-printed georgette uses about 90 recycled bottles per top. EcoVero stretch satin consists of 44 percent EcoVero viscose, a fiber derived from sustainable wood sources; bamboo is made from the pulp of bamboo grass, which is easily replenished and doesn’t require irrigation or chemicals; Repreve knit denim uses about nine recycled plastic bottles per pant, and EvoVero ponte is derived from certified renewable wood sources using an eco-responsible production process.

The shop will feature such items as loungewear in neutral tones and warm pastels, cardigans in double-face teddy yarn, a reversible suede poncho and sueded backed Neoprene reversible Elysse pants. Sizes range from XS to XL and 1x, 2x and 3x.

There will be 17 styles featured in the initial Eco-Friendly Shop. The number of styles will vary depending on the season, and the shop will be ongoing. The styles will also be offered to its retail accounts.

Retail prices will range from $88 to $98 for pants, $98 to $108 for blouses and $128 for the bamboo jersey cozy lodge jacket. The prices are similar to its regular collection.

Lyssé collections are sold online at lysse.com, as well as at about 2,000 specialty stores, along with retailers such as Bloomingdale’s, Lord & Taylor, Macy’s, Dillard’s and Von Maur, as well as Amazon, Zappos and Stitchfix.

Lyssé was established in 2009 and features a full collection of women’s clothing such as leggings, tops, pants, skirts, jackets and wraps.