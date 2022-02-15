Macellum Forms Firm to Invest in Black and Minority Businesses

The new firm, called Macellum Private Capital, is targeting $100 million to $150 million for its inaugural fund and will be hiring investors and operators.

The firm is receiving initial backing via strategic partnerships with Bob Johnson, founder of BET (Black Entertainment Television) and The RLJ Cos.; G-III Apparel Group, and the retailer Citi Trends, which focuses on Black and Hispanic consumers. Some start-up money will also be coming from Macellum Capital.

MPC is being led by Daniel Balzora, an investor with 20 years of private equity/growth capital, investment banking/M&A, and operating experience at TZP Group, Pouschine Cook Capital, Jefferies & Co., and General Mills.

“Businesses and consumers are increasingly demanding products and services from these businesses, creating a $1 trillion-plus opportunity in an underserved and underrepresented market that has encountered systematic disadvantages to scaling and traditionally lacks access to significant capital, strategic and operational resources, and deep networks,” Macellum said in a statement.

“Macellum Private Capital’s mission is to address these gaps and generate positive financial outcomes for its portfolio companies that help improve the economic prospects and social mobility of diverse communities while delivering strong returns for its investors.”

MPC will consider taking stakes in multiunit retailers, e-commerce, health and beauty, apparel, food, home goods and experiential businesses. MPC will also consider business and industrial service companies that are vendors to large organizations.

The new firm is targeting U.S. companies offering “unique and differentiated products services that reach sizable markets, multichannel distribution opportunities, and have already established “proof of concept” and are generating more than $5 million in annual revenues. They should also have a flexible capital structure; Macellum could be the sole investor controlling the company or a co-investor.