MAGIC Comes to Nashville May 16-17

MAGIC Nashville will feature women's and children's apparel, footwear and accessories brands.

MAGIC to show in Nashville May
MAGIC has released its event schedule for 2022. courtesy shot.

Get your cowboy boots ready.

MAGIC, which caters to the trend and young contemporary markets, has disclosed its 2022 event calendar, which includes the debut of a new event, MAGIC Nashville.

Organized by Informa Markets Fashion, MAGIC’s event calendar is aimed to expand the retail market and fill gaps between primary buying seasons.

MAGIC Nashville will have its first show from May 16-17, 2022 at the Music City Center. Featuring an intimate collection of women’s and children’s apparel, footwear, and accessories brands and positioned in-between primary shopping seasons, MAGIC Nashville’s May timing is expected to provide retailers the option to shop immediately and replenish inventory in advance of the next selling season.

MAGIC Nashville looks to expand market opportunities to showcase immediate collections, access a new emerging market to expand U.S. presence and increase sales as the lead into August and September buying season events. The exhibition will also showcase curated activations, networking events and education sessions, drawing prominent industry figures, celebrities, influencers, stylists and media.

MAGIC Las Vegas will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center on Feb. 14-16, 2022, and again on Aug. 8-10, 2022. The shows will feature new brands and top sellers in highlighted categories such as trend, young contemporary, sportswear, footwear, accessories and children’s at accessible price points.

Las Vegas will also continue its onsite “creations,” such as Made-in-the USA and sustainability. The event will also continue to support diversity through the Informa Markets for Change Initiative, which fosters allyship, inclusion and equality within the fashion community, through programs, original content, educational programming and unique onsite activations. Trend and young contemporary brands interested in being considered for upcoming MAGIC program opportunities featuring minority-owned, women-owned and LGBTQ-owned fashion brands are invited to apply online at Informa Market’s website.

Continuing the success of its New York debut last month, MAGIC New York will return from Feb. 27-March 1, 2022 and again from Sept. 18-20, 2022 at the Jacob K. Javits Center featuring women’s and children’s apparel, footwear and accessories at accessible to moderate price points.

The event will feature a curated lineup of educational programming, show floor activations and various networking opportunities.

“For the trend and young contemporary market, speed to retail is critical in order to deliver on continuously evolving consumer demands,” said Jordan Rudow, vice president of events, MAGIC. “In 2021, we introduced MAGIC New York and 2022, we are further expanding our portfolio to support the industry’s need for more frequent opportunities to convene and conduct business by bringing the spirit of MAGIC to Nashville. As new trends emerge and consumer demand shifts, MAGIC’s full 2022 calendar will support brands and buyers with more efficient ways to capitalize on the shifts and ultimately, drive more growth for their businesses.”

 

 

