MAGIC is coming to New York in September.

Informa Markets Fashion, organizer of the trade show as well as of others including Coterie, Project and Sourcing at MAGIC, will introduce a new, twice-annual women’s and children’s East Coast market event, MAGIC New York.

Serving new and different market segments from MAGIC’s flagship event in Las Vegas, the new event will also feature brands previously available at Fame, Moda, Children’s Club and Sole Commerce.

Running simultaneously with Coterie, MAGIC New York will take place Sept. 19 to 21 at the Jacob K. Javits Center. It will feature a selection of apparel, footwear and accessories brands on level one of the convention center, while Coterie, which spotlights a more product-forward experience for the elevated women’s contemporary market, will be on level three, as reported.

MAGIC New York will showcase a variety of categories, such as young contemporary, sportswear, trend, footwear, accessories and children’s, as well as the introduction of a new onsite curation, “emerging designers.”

The show is intended to provide retailers with more opportunities to discover new brands and products as well as increase avenues to explore and expand private label options at lower minimums. For brands, this new market opportunity during a key buying season looks to provide access to a larger audience of retail buyers to open new accounts and expand into new territories.

The event will also include activations and networking events, as well as educational sessions featuring industry thought leaders, which will be revealed at a later date.

“Presenting a focused edition of our flagship Las Vegas event in a new, key market is part of our aim to generate more diverse avenues of connection and commerce for our community,” said Jordan Rudow, vice president of events at MAGIC. “While offering the same comprehensive selection of brands and categories previously showcased at our New York-based events, MAGIC’s expansion and new home in the New York market will gather a larger cross-section of the industry, giving our buyers the ability to show a wider selection of brands and at a variety of price points.”

Asked if MAGIC in Las Vegas will feature many of the same exhibitors as MAGIC New York, an Informa spokeswoman said there will be some crossover. “MAGIC New York will be differentiated with an emphasis on sportswear brands in addition to trend, young contemporary and children’s brands, especially as the new home for brands previously a part of Fame, Moda and Children’s Club.”

As for whether there will be a vetting process to be included in MAGIC New York or Coterie, she said they are two distinct events which serve differentiated market segments and price points. “Women’s and children’s, trend and young contemporary brands at price points from value to mass market will showcase at MAGIC New York, whereas elevated contemporary and advanced contemporary women’s brands at price points from premium to affordable luxury will be showcased at Coterie New York,” she said.

In assessing whether the two MAGIC shows will impact each other, one source noted that people who attend MAGIC in Las Vegas don’t necessarily come to New York, and MAGIC in Vegas attracts a lot more West Coast and Midwest retailers.

As reported, MAGIC Las Vegas will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center from Aug. 9 to 11. It is joined by sister events Project Las Vegas, the contemporary men’s and women’s market event, along with Sourcing at MAGIC, the sourcing and supply chain market events.

