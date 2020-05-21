The final shoe has dropped.

MAGIC’s August edition in Las Vegas will be postponed and will now provisionally move from mid-August to the end of September — if conditions allow.

Informa Markets Fashion, MAGIC’s parent, said Thursday that the new dates will be Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 rather than Aug. 17 to 19. The show will still be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. It will include Project, WWDMAGIC and MICAM Americas, the new footwear show.

“We know that our community is eager to connect again. We also know our partner brands and retailers put a lot of effort into the logistics of exhibiting at or attending one of our shows,” said Nancy Walsh, president of Informa Fashion Markets. “We believe it is in the best interest of our community to postpone the show at this time, giving us the runway to review the situation on an ongoing basis. At the same time, we believe it is our responsibility to the industry we serve to move forward and provide an opportunity for some form of business continuity while we reassess and work through what fashion business looks like in a post COVID-19 world. We are hopeful for a September return to the show floor and are working tirelessly to make it happen, with a very focused effort on health and safety standards.”

If the show does go on, Informa said it will feature separate, smaller markets within a single venue that will adhere to physical distancing guidelines, crowd-control measures and enhanced cleaning protocols. More information on the health and safety standards will be provided at a later date.

View Gallery Related Gallery Bridget Foley’s Diary: Donna Karan Discusses the Future

Until then, the company said it is working to enhance its digital offerings for the spring/summer market and will provide further details in the next few weeks.

“There has been great enthusiasm around the digital content we launched earlier this spring and we see a lot of value in engaging our industry in that way,” said Kelly Helfman, president of MAGIC. “We will continue to evolve our digital offer, both in terms of relevant educational content as well as with digital solutions that further enable our community to discover, connect, and collaborate, wherever they are.”

MAGIC’s decision to cancel comes after significant changes to the trade show calendar in New York this summer. The men’s shows — Project, Liberty Fairs and Man — have already been changed from mid-July to Sept. 22.

In addition, the August women’s and children’s shows (Intermezzo, Fame, Moda, Accesssorie Circuit, Accessories the Show and Children’s Club), which were slated to be held from Aug. 2 to 4, are canceled, and exhibiting brands will be accommodated in the Coterie, Moda and Fame shows Sept. 22 to 24.

In Vegas, MAGIC has traditionally been joined by Liberty, Agenda and the PGA Show. The golf show has already been canceled completely and it is expected that Liberty would follow MAGIC’s lead as it has in New York.