Out of respect for Yom Kippur, Informa Markets Fashion has adjusted the dates of its MAGIC trade show in Las Vegas to begin on Sept. 30. It will continue through Oct. 2.

Last month, the company said MAGIC would provisionally begin on Sept. 29 and run for three days. Yom Kuppur this year ends on the evening of Sept. 28.

MAGIC has traditionally been held in mid-August, and pre-coronavirus, it was scheduled for Aug. 17 to 19. But because of the pandemic, the organizers pushed back the dates and said they would instead partner with NuOrder, a business-to-business e-commerce platform that brings brands and retailers together virtually.

The live trade show will still be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. It will include Project, WWDMAGIC and MICAM Americas, the new footwear show.

The company also shifted the dates of its New York shows this summer with the men’s shows — Project, Liberty Fairs and Man — being shifted from mid-July to Sept. 22.

In addition, the August women’s and children’s shows (Intermezzo, Fame, Moda, Accesssorie Circuit, Accessories the Show and Children’s Club), which were slated to be held from Aug. 2 to 4, are canceled, and exhibiting brands will be accommodated in the Coterie, Moda and Fame shows Sept. 22 to 24.