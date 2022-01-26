Manhattan Vintage Show Gets Sold

Shop Extraordinary Enterprises has acquired Manhattan Vintage, a showcase for vintage dealers held in New York City three times a year.

The Manhattan Vintage show was purchased from David Ornstein, his wife Maureen McGill, and son Adam Ornstein, who have produced the event since 2001. The purchase price was not disclosed.

The next show is being staged Friday and Saturday at the Metropolitan Pavilion, 215 West 18th Street in Manhattan.

Amy Abrams and Ronen Glimer are the founders of Shop Extraordinary Enterprises, which has a portfolio that includes Artists & Fleas, a retail showcase for makers of all types that operates continually. Artists & Fleas has five locations, in Manhattan’s Chelsea Market; the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn; Venice and Berkeley, Calif., and Atlanta.

Shop Extraordinary Enterprises also operates Regeneration, a recurring market that happens weekly and is adjacent to Artist & Fleas. Regeneration targets Gen Z, focused on sustainability and upcycled items.