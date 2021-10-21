Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 21, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

L’Oréal Sees Continued Sales Acceleration in Q3

Business

Hermès Revenues Jump 31.5% in Q3 as Asia Remains Strong

Fashion

The Sale of Spanx Puts Shapewear Back in the Spotlight

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman of the PVH Board

Henry Nasella, who is presiding director, will become the independent, non-executive chairman on Dec. 31.

Manny Chirico
Manny Chirico Courtesy Photo

Manny Chirico, the 63-year-old chairman of PVH Corp., will retire from the board on Dec. 31. Henry Nasella, who is presiding director, will become the independent, non-executive chairman at that time.

Chirico was initially named to the board in 2006 and became chairman in 2007. He served as PVH’s chief executive officer from 2006 until February 2021, when he was succeeded by Stefan Larsson.

Nasella joined PVH’s board in 2003 and has been the presiding director since 2007.

He is the founding partner of Landau, Nasella & Klatsky LLC. In the past, he held such roles as president and chief operating officer of Staples Inc., director at Blinds to Go Inc. and partner at Apax Partners.

“This brings to a successful conclusion the succession plan put in place as we transferred leadership to Stefan from Manny,” Nasella said. “On behalf of the board, we thank Manny for his dedication and support in ensuring a smooth transition, as well as for his leadership as chairman and many contributions to PVH over the course of his career. I am honored to succeed him as chairman.”

Related Galleries

“We are deeply grateful to Manny for his leadership and wish him every success in the future. Henry has played a critical role as our lead independent director,” Larsson added. “As we build the next growth chapter for PVH, we look forward to his continued board leadership and contributions based on his deep experience in the retail and consumer sectors. With the board’s guidance, we remain focused on driving an accelerated recovery to position PVH to win in the ‘new normal’ for our industry and building on our already strong foundation for sustainable, long-term growth — powered by our iconic global brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger.”

Chirico said, “It has been an honor to play a role in PVH’s long and successful history. I am excited about the future of PVH and am certain that under Stefan’s exceptional leadership and the guidance of Henry and the board, the company will continue to be a leader in the fashion industry, guided by its values and focused on driving fashion forward for good for its investors, associates, consumers and other stakeholders around the world.”

The number of directors making up the full board will be decreased to 11 as a result of Chirico’s retirement. Nasella will be eligible to stand for reelection to the board at the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders.

PVH has been improving its top and bottom lines and has raised full-year guidance despite continued uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. For the quarter ended Aug. 1, PVH’s total company revenues were $2.3 billion, up from $1.58 billion a year ago. The company logged nearly $182 million in profits during the quarter, compared with losses of $51.7 million last year.

Chirico, a Bronx, N.Y., native with a degree from Fordham University’s Gabelli School of Business, joined what was then Phillips-Van Heusen Corp. about 27 years ago, coming on board as corporate controller and then eventually chief financial officer. He never expected to take on the CEO role. That changed with the 2003 acquisition of Calvin Klein, a deal Chirico was in the middle of as CFO and one that marked a turning point for the firm.

“In many ways, Calvin was the game changer for us,” Chirico said earlier this year. “We were a moderate men’s dress shirt company. Calvin opened the door and gave us a true global design lifestyle brand. The brand had such power and ability to be so much bigger than it was.” Along the way, then-CEO Bruce Klatsky opened Chirico’s eyes to the potential of eventually becoming head of the company that was very much on the move.

Chirico’s tenure as CEO overlapped with the broader corporate trend toward purpose, a stance PVH has adopted.

In an exit interview with WWD last January, Chirico said, “After 27 years with PVH, there’s a part I’m proudest of and celebrating and there’s a part that’s a little like…part of you going away that you lived every day. Every day, I enjoyed getting up and coming to work.  PVH is a special place with special people. It was exciting. It was rewarding. It was fun. The good thing was, I got paid for it.”

In the same interview, Chirico described the differences between him and Larsson. “Our values are the same, our styles are different. I approach things from more of the financial, operational side, he’s more of a brand marketing, product guy. His pedigree is more typical for a CEO, especially in this industry.”

 

FOR MORE STORIES:

The Manny Chirico Exit Interview

Manny Chirico’s Purpose and Profit at PVH

Manny Chirico: The CEO Balancing Act

PVH Corp. Logs $182 Million Profit; Raises Outlook for the Year

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Manny Chirico to Retire as Chairman

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad