Marzotto Group Turns Focus to Yachts, Interiors and Hospitality

MILAN — Marzotto Group, one of Italy’s top makers of high-end fabrics, is ready to amp up its business in the world of home, interiors, yachts and hospitality, its chief executive officer Davide Favrin told WWD in an interview.

The Marzotto Interiors division, which designs, produces and markets premium lifestyle fabrics, is a marriage of forces between interiors and velvet makers Prosetex and Redaelli that began in 2021. Since then, the unit has been active in the contract world, collaborating with international architectural firms, hotels and the luxury residential sector.

Marzotto Group was founded in 1836 by Luigi Marzotto, who started a small wool-weaving mill in Valdagno, a village at the bottom of a valley not far from the northern industrial hub of Vicenza. Fueled by the nation’s industrial boom of the ’70s, the company was driven in part by its licensing businesses as it expanded worldwide. In 2002, Marzotto acquired Valentino, forming the Valentino Fashion Group, which was sold to private equity fund Permira in May 2007. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the group revamped its strategy, including the relaunch of its core wool business and interest in the furniture market, Favrin explained, hinting that additional acquisitions are on the horizon, as the era of home and design consolidation continues.

“By launching a policy of new acquisitions, [the group] has developed a wide, heterogeneous offer (wool, linen, cotton, silk, etc.), suitable for supplying these important brands, supported by a group that has the size — including financial size — to be able to guarantee a broad investment capacity in innovation and sustainability,” Favrin said over email, adding that Marzotto has brought many companies under its umbrella over the years.

Marzotto Interiors lifestyle fabrics. Courtesy of Marzotto Group

The firm posted revenues of 369.5 million euros in 2022. Fueled by production from its plants in countries like Lithuania and Tunisia, Favrin said he sees 15 to 20 percent growth in 2023. “We are ready for M&A even in the direction of innovation and sustainability,” he said.

He also added that Marzotto Group fabrics and yarns are well known around the world, even making a debut at the coronation of King Charles III. The smeraldo and brillante linen yarns produced by Marzotto’s Linificio e Canapificio Nazionale were chosen by John Spencer (Textile) Ltd. to be woven into the fabric of the anointing screen used for the coronation.

Marzotto’s Linificio e Canapificio Nazionale yarns were chosen by John Spencer (Textile) Ltd. to be woven into the fabric of the anointing screen used for King Charles III’s coronation. Press Association Photo

Trade shows are a key facet of the company’s expansion strategy. Marzotto Interiors recently participated in the Cruise Ship Interiors Expo America fair at the Miami Beach Convention Center, and will make an appearance at the Monaco Yacht Show in Monte Carlo, running Sept. 27-30.

Marzotto Group’s Lanerossi brand is fueling the accessories and bedding business, which has also played a part in increasing contract business and collaborations over the last six months with architectural, interior firms and designers like Paola Navone, Palomba & Associati and Elena Salmistraro. “Also in this case, the shift in attention towards the contract world has created many collaborations with the main cruise ship companies as well as with important designers,” noted Favrin.

Marzotto Interiors Courtesy of Marzotto Group

Across the board, a renewed sense of pride in the home and office fueled substantial growth and consolidation for the design sector’s players across the globe last year, a trend that is expected to persist throughout 2023. Claudia D’Arpizio, a Bain & Co. partner and Global Consumer Products and Retail said in April that she sees the potential for a 5 to 7 percent compound annual growth rate as a stable range of growth in the future.