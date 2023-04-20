Miami Fashion Week Postpones Annual Event Until Mid-November

Miami Fashion Week, recognized as the second-largest fashion week in the U.S., which is typically scheduled for May, has been postponed until mid-November with a slew of new programming.

The event highlights resort collections of established and emerging international designers. Led by honorary president Antonio Banderas, the annual fashion event features runway shows, a beneficiary gala, after parties and pop-up events.

Miami Fashion Week has been working closely with Miami-Dade County since last January to create a more community-focused event that prioritizes moving fashion forward in South Florida.

To achieve this goal, MIAFW is creating a fashion “Think Tank” that will serve as a global reference for innovation in diversity, sustainability and technology. The event, which generated a media impact of 4.2 billion impressions in 2022, will aim to use its communication strength to benefit the fashion industry and connect it with the latest advancements in technology and artificial intelligence.

Sustainability and second-hand fashion will be a focus of the event, and diversity programs will highlight a global vision of the industry.

As part of its commitment to innovation, MIAFW has established a presence in Web3 through L’Atelier in Decentraland and pioneered a Sustainability Summit in 2017.

While runway shows will continue to be a focal point, MIAFW will expand and develop the event in other areas that will highlight the latest trends, advancements and opportunities in the industry, with a particular focus on technology and sustainability.

Last May, Miami Fashion Week returned for its 22nd edition after a two-year hiatus.