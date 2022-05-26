Miami Swim Week Enters The Metaverse

Miami Swim Week is diving into the metaverse.

Attendees at Miami Swim Week The Shows — the in-person fashion swimwear and resortwear event that takes place July 13 to 18 during the broader Miami Swim Week — can now experience the event, see the latest swimwear brands and trends, shop the collections and obtain fashion NFTs while in cyberspace.

That’s because for the first time, Miami Swim Week The Shows will offer a metaverse experience, thereby allowing a larger pool of participants to attend the event.

“Digital swimwear fashion in a decentralized metaverse provides a leveled playing field and equal opportunity and empowerment to designers and artists around the world,” said Moh Ducis, founder and chief executive officer of Miami Swim Week The Shows, explaining the need for the metaverse.

In addition, exclusive collectible NFT tickets will be issued for select events and shows.

“No one has ever seen these kinds of graphics or [the] digital world we have created,” Ducis added.

Meanwhile, designers, brands and models flock to South Florida for the annual Miami Swim Week extravaganza, which celebrates all things swim, beach, resort and summer-related under the sun.

Miami Swim Week The Shows’ own in-person events — think runway shows, fancy dinners, fabulous parties, pool party pop-ups, art galleries, D.J performances and designer showcases flaunting their summer 2023 collections — will take place at Miami’s SLS South Beach Hotel. Representatives for Miami Swim Week The Shows said more than 100 new and established swimwear designers from 70 countries are expected to attend.

“From sustainable and eco-friendly fashion to metaverse digital fashion and fashion NFT collections, this year’s Miami Swim Week The Shows will be unlike anything the fashion industry has ever seen,” Ducis said. “This is Miami’s big moment where all these innovative sectors merge together to spotlight talented designers and models while introducing new swimwear trends and technological experiences that the fashion world hasn’t seen before.”

Miami Swim Week The Shows is owned and managed by D.C. Swim Week Shows, which has more than 10 years of experience producing fashion shows at D.C. Swim Week, Miami Swim Week, New York Fashion Week and the Hammock show.

Miami Swim Week The Shows will kick off with a grand opening party on July 13. Tickets for the event go on sale in June in the form of NFTs.

